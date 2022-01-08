Woman, child die when car being pursued crashes into semi

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GARY, Ind. — An Illinois woman and a child died Friday after the driver of a car they were riding in collided twice with a semitrailer on the Borman Expressway in Gary, police said.

The woman from Matteson, Illinois, was ejected in the midday crash, police said. The child was riding in a car seat.

The pursuit began when officers tried to pull over the driver of the speeding car. The driver lost control of the vehicle and the car rear-ended a semitrailer, then spun across all lanes, struck the median wall. collided a second time with the semitrailer and came to rest wedged under the front bumper of the semi.

The driver was taken to a hospital with head injuries.

Charges were pending.

