Will Unit 5, District 87 go remote or cancel classes? Here's an update.

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Unit 5 and Bloomington District 87 plan for students to resume in-person learning Tuesday following the winter break, having made no indication that schedules will be altered. School districts across the country are weighing next steps in response to a surge in COVID infections.

New cases have tripled in the past two weeks to over 400,000 a day nationally, and districts from Syracuse, New York, to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, have cancelled school or shifted to virtual learning. In Chicago, the teachers' union is urging the district to work remotely.

Peoria Public Schools on Sunday said the winter break would be extended a week, until Monday, to give administrators more time to prepare for in-person learning.

“In the two weeks since our winter break began, an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases both locally and nationally has occurred due to the emergence of the omicron variant,” Superintendent Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat said in a social media post.

District 87 Superintendent Barry Reilly said they have concerns about the positivity rate and number of cases in McLean County, “but we continue to practice our safety protocols along with our test-to-stay program.

“I am most concerned about Omicron as every report I have seen indicates it is more contagious than other variants,” he said. “We will have to monitor this closely as transmissions within school have been relatively uncommon with other variants.”

Reilly said among nearly 700 district staff members, 21 people are currently COVID positive, with an additional three staff members quarantined with symptoms and two unvaccinated staff members quarantined because of close contact with a positive case.

“It is important to note that while Peoria is delaying its start, that is the only Central Illinois school district we know of making that decision,” Unit 5 Superintendent Kristen Weikle said. “Each district needs to decide what is best based on their students and current situation. Unit 5 will continue to monitor cases and the impact on our schools, as we have done for almost two years.”

She said while there is “an uptick” in cases in the community, the district saw “minimal spread in the schools leading up to winter break.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Illinois Department of Public Health recently changed quarantine protocols, shortening the isolation period, but in a letter to Unit 5 families, Weikle said those changes do not apply to schools.

Both districts have said students and staff will be expected to follow COVID protocols and procedures, available at district87.org/covid and unit5.org/Page/15895. Parents are asked to keep their students home if they have any COVID symptoms or have been identified as a close contact.

Weikle noted Unit 5 utilizes layered mitigation strategies, as recommended by IDPH, including masking, social distancing when possible and the installation needlepoint bipolar ionization systems to enhance air purification.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

