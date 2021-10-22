 Skip to main content
Wet weekend in store for Central Illinois

A graphic prepared by the National Weather Service of Central Illinois displayed expected rainfall amounts Saturday evening through Sunday night.

LINCOLN — Meteorologists are expecting widespread rain and scattered storms to arrive by Sunday in Central Illinois.

The National Weather Service of Central Illinois reported in a Facebook post early Friday morning that a slow-moving storm system could drop heavy rains Saturday night through Sunday morning. The post added 2 to 4 inches of rain could land in the region north of Interstate 70, with higher amounts concentrated along an axis from Macomb to Pontiac.

A graphic prepared by the NWS office states 2 to 3 inches of rain are expected late this weekend in Bloomington, Decatur and Mattoon. Up to 4 inches of rain could fall in western and northern parts of McLean County, and in southern Vermilion County.

The post said since the system is still a few days out, exact rainfall amounts are uncertain.

"However, if you have any outdoor activities planned, it would be better to get them done by late Saturday afternoon," the post stated.

NWS Meteorologist Chuck Schaffer told The Pantagraph in a phone interview that there's a chance for some flooding.

"The ground is fairly moist to begin with," Schaffer said. "If we do get 2, possibly up to 4 inches in rainfall amounts within a short time period, there could be some localized flooding issues.

"That's something we'll keep an eye on."

He encouraged drivers to turn around and take a different route if they encounter flooded roads.

"Most of the flooding injuries or deaths we see are from people driving into flooding," he said.

The NWS office shared in a separate Facebook post early Friday morning that severe weather is possible across Central Illinois Sunday evening through Sunday night.

The post said hail over 1 inch in size is possible, along with wind gusts over 60 mph, intense lightning and isolated tornadoes.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

