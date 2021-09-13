 Skip to main content
Western Illinois University approves new budget

Western Illinois University's board has passed its fiscal year 2022 budget.

The $205.8 million budget includes the projection that the university will receive about $50 million in state funds, according to a news release from Western.

The board approved the budget at its Sept. 10 meeting, according to the news release. At that meeting, the board also approved the following recommendations:

— Increasing the fiscal year 2023 budget by $18.6 million.

— A $492.8 million FY23 capital budget, which includes renovations to the Macomb campus' science building, Stipes Hall and the Malpass Library.

— Another $26.3 million was approved for dealing with critical deferred maintenance.

These three items must still be presented to the Illinois Board of Higher Education, the General Assembly and Gov. JB Pritzker.

