JACKSONVILLE — There were 2,744 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 35 related deaths reported statewide Friday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

For the week, there were 19,244 coronavirus infections and 209 deaths recorded, according to the state health department.

Since March 2020, there have been 1,650,108 cases and 25,224 deaths across the state.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate was 2.6% as of Thursday.