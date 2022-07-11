Week after July 4 parade shooting, a moment of silence

ASSOCIATED PRESS
HIGHLAND PARK — One week after a shooting at a Fourth of July parade that left seven dead, the Chicago suburb of Highland Park held a moment of silence Monday morning to mark the exact time police say the first shot was fired.
More than 100 people gathered and hugged each other in a downtown plaza for a tribute that began at 10:14 a.m. and lasted longer than the planned two minutes. Churches in the community along Lake Michigan north of Chicago tolled their bells seven times.
Four women join local residents for a two-minute moment of silence at 10:14 a.m. Monday in Highland Park.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
The event was held not far from the building where a gunman fired dozens of shots from the roof along the parade route. A huge memorial of flowers along with chairs holding photographs of the seven victims is now there.
The tribute came a day after restaurants and small shops in the business district where the shooting occurred and had been blocked off with crime scene tape since the shooting reopened.
Robert E. Crimo III, 21, has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder and, according to prosecutors, will face several counts of attempted murder and other charges. More than 30 people were wounded in the attack. Authorities have said that Crimo, of neighboring Highwood, legally purchased five weapons and planned the attack for weeks.
More than 100 people gather in Highland Park on Monday for a memorial to shooting victims killed there last week.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Photos: Fourth of July shooting in Highland Park
Shooting-July Fourth Parade
Police from several local municipalities including the Illinois State Police search downtown Highland Park after the mass shooting at the Fourth of July parade Monday in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.
TYLER PASCIAK LARIVIERE, CHICAGO SUN-TIMES VIA AP
Shooting July Fourth Parade
Police from several local municipalities including the Illinois State Police search downtown Highland Park after a shooting where multiple people were shot and others injured at the Fourth of July parade Monday in a suburb of Chicago.
TYLER PASCIAK LARIVIERE, CHICAGO SUN-TIMES VIA AP
Shooting July Fourth Parade
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade Monday.
TYLER PASCIAK LARIVIERE, CHICAGO SUN-TIMES VIA AP
Shooting-July Fourth Parade
Empty chairs sit along the sidewalk after parade-goers fled Highland Park's Fourth of July parade after shots were fired Monday.
TYLER PASCIAK LARIVIERE, CHICAGO SUN-TIMES VIA AP
Shooting July Fourth Parade
Police tape hangs at corner of Central Avenue and Green Bay Rd., in Highland Park, Ill., a Chicago suburb, Monday after a mass shooting at Highland Park Fourth of July parade.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Shooting-July Fourth Parade
Police search the downtown area in Highland Park after a shooting at a Fourth of July parade, Monday, July 4, 2022.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Shooting July Fourth Parade
A police officer reacts as he walks in downtown Highland Park, a suburb of Chicago, Monday, July 4, 2022, where a mass shooting took place at a Highland Park Fourth of July parade.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Shooting July Fourth Parade
Law enforcement search after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park, a Chicago suburb on Monday, July 4, 2022.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Shooting July Fourth Parade
Law enforcement search in downtown Highland Park, a Chicago suburb, after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade, Monday, July 4, 2022.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Shooting July Fourth Parade
Law enforcement search in downtown Highland Park, Ill., a Chicago suburb, after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade, Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Shooting July Fourth Parade
Law enforcement search in downtown Highland Park, Ill., a Chicago suburb, after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade, Monday, July 4, 2022.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Shooting July Fourth Parade
Law enforcement search in a building after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park, Ill., a Chicago suburb on Monday, July 4, 2022.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Shooting-July Fourth Parade
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday after a shooter fired on the northern suburb's Fourth of July parade.
BRIAN CASSELLA, CHICAGO TRIBUNE VIA AP
Shooting July Fourth Parade
A woman wipes tears after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in Highland Park on Monday.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Shooting July Fourth Parade
Law enforcement conduct a search after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park, Ill., a Chicago suburb on Monday, July 4, 2022.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Shooting July Fourth Parade
A police officer walks past a child's bicycle that was left along the parade route a block away from the scene of a shooting involving multiple victims that took place at the Highland Park, Ill., Fourth of July parade Monday, July 4, 2022.
JOE LEWNARD, DAILY HERALD VIA AP
Shooting July Fourth Parade
A Law enforcement officer conducts a search after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park, Ill., a Chicago suburb on Monday, July 4, 2022.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Shooting July Fourth Parade
People are escorted away from the scene of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park on Monday.
JOHN STARKS, DAILY HERALD VIA AP
Shooting July Fourth Parade
Abandoned chairs on the scene of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade on Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday, July 4, 2022.
JOHN STARKS, DAILY HERALD VIA AP
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!