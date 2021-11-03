 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Weather service confirms 5 tornadoes hit Missouri, Illinois

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — The National Weather Service has confirmed that at least five tornadoes ripped through parts of eastern Missouri and southern Illinois last week, and two of them had peak wind speeds of about 150 mph.

The tornadoes all occurred on the night of Oct. 24, causing widespread damage to buildings, trees and power lines, but just two injuries and no deaths.

The report posted on the website for the weather service's St. Louis office cited EF-3 tornadoes that touched down in the areas of the Missouri towns of Fredericktown and St. Mary.

Smaller tornadoes cited at the EF-1 level struck Reynolds County and Iron County in southeast Missouri, and an EF-0 twister hit Washington County, Illinois.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Illinois adopts federal guidance on Pfizer vaccine for kids 5-11

Illinois adopts federal guidance on Pfizer vaccine for kids 5-11

One day after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that children between the ages of 5 and 11 receive the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Pfizer and BioNTech, the Illinois Department of Public Health adopted the same recommendations Wednesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Packers fans react to Rodgers' COVID news

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News