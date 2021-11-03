Weather service confirms 5 tornadoes hit Missouri, Illinois

ST. LOUIS — The National Weather Service has confirmed that at least five tornadoes ripped through parts of eastern Missouri and southern Illinois last week, and two of them had peak wind speeds of about 150 mph.
The tornadoes all occurred on the night of Oct. 24, causing widespread damage to buildings, trees and power lines, but just two injuries and no deaths.
The report posted on the website for the weather service's St. Louis office cited EF-3 tornadoes that touched down in the areas of the Missouri towns of Fredericktown and St. Mary.
Smaller tornadoes cited at the EF-1 level struck Reynolds County and Iron County in southeast Missouri, and an EF-0 twister hit Washington County, Illinois.
Photos: St. Louis Blues beat Chicago Blackhawks 1-0
Chicago Blackhawks vs St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug (47) is congratulated by his teammates after scoring his first goal of the year in the third period to give the Blues a 1-0 lead during a game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Chicago Blackhawks vs St. Louis Blues
Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) takes down St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (10) and gets called for a 2-minute penalty that the Blues converted a goal on powerplay in the third period during a game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Chicago Blackhawks vs St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk (72) tries to defend against Chicago Blackhawks right wing MacKenzie Entwistle (58) as Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) turns the shot aside in the third period during a game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Chicago Blackhawks vs St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk (72) pushes Chicago Blackhawks left wing Philipp Kurashev (23) out of the way as St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) tries to track a shot in the third period during a game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Chicago Blackhawks vs St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) is congratulated by his teammates who line up and bump heads with him after recording a shutout a game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Chicago Blackhawks vs St. Louis Blues
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy (5) is checked by St. Louis Blues center Dakota Joshua (54) in the first period during a game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Chicago Blackhawks vs St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Blues center Ivan Barbashev (49) tries to defect a loose puck in past Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) in the first period during a game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Chicago Blackhawks vs St. Louis Blues
Chicago Blackhawks center Kirby Dach (77) tries to defend against St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk (72) as he take the puck up ice in the first period during a game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Chicago Blackhawks vs St. Louis Blues
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Erik Gustafsson (56) tries to poke the puck away from St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas (18) in the first period during a game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Chicago Blackhawks vs St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) takes the puck up ice in the first period during a game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Chicago Blackhawks vs St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Blues center Ivan Barbashev (49) looks to make a pass as Chicago Blackhawks center Kirby Dach (77) defends in the first period of a game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Chicago Blackhawks vs St. Louis Blues
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) kicks aside the puck as St. Louis Blues center Klim Kostin (37) tries to poke it in during the first period of a game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!