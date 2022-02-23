Watchdog: Couple bilked state out of more than $30K in child care assistance funding

The former operator of a south suburban day care center and her boyfriend bilked the state’s child care assistance program out of more than $30,000 over several years through a fraudulent billing scheme, according to a report from the Illinois executive inspector general released this week.

A 2016 complaint led to an investigation that found Krystal Moreno, who operated Heaven’s Little Angels Daycare Inc. in Calumet City, and her boyfriend, Roy Esteviz Jr., collected payments sent to other people through the Illinois Department Human Services’ child care assistance program.

State records evaluated by IG investigators show one of the individuals who the state was sending the payments to was listed as the child care provider for Moreno’s children. The individual denied filling out any applications for the funding or billing certificates through the child care assistance program, according to the report.

The report says Moreno submitted funding applications and monthly billing certificates listing various individuals as child care providers for her children “over the course of several years,” the report says.

Investigators found there were about 70 payments made in the names of the three people, none named in the report, for a combined total of $33,782.91.

While the false payment scheme was ongoing Esteviz in November 2013 was the first person charged in Cook County under the state’s labor-trafficking laws after he allegedly used torture and threats to keep two of his tenants on Chicago’s Southeast Side working for him, even as he took every cent the two men made. He was convicted and sentenced to six years in prison.

According to the IG’s report, Moreno contacted the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services in August 2013 and said she wanted to open a day care center. Two months later, Heaven’s Little Angels Daycare. was incorporated with the Illinois Secretary of State and Esteviz was listed as a registered agent.

On Nov. 19, 2013, the same day an article about Esteviz’s arrest was published by the Tribune, Moreno contacted DCFS and said Esteviz no longer wanted his name associated with the day care center “because he was looking into other business ventures,” the report states. DCFS told Moreno that Esteviz needed to send the agency a letter saying he wasn’t interested in applying for a day care license.

Two days later, Moreno contacted DCFS again and said he “changed his mind” and he wanted to proceed with the licensing process, the report says.

In April 2017, Moreno and Esteviz Jr. were indicted in Cook County on charges of continuing a financial crimes enterprise, theft, identity theft and mail fraud related to the alleged bilking of state funds.

Records show Esteviz Jr. was given a five-year prison term for pleading guilty to the financial crimes enterprise charge and Moreno pleaded guilty to theft, and was sentenced to two years’ probation.

According to the report, which was released Tuesday, Moreno is now no longer allowed to acquire state funding.

“Given Krystal Moreno’s indictment for serious fraud relating directly to her falsification of (child care assistance program) applications and monthly billing certificates, the OEIG believes Krystal Moreno is unfit to operate a child care center that receives significant money from the State of Illinois based almost exclusively on her completion of these very same documents and her assertion that they are true and accurate,” the report says.

Chicago Tribune’s Megan Crepeau contributed from Chicago.

