Watch now: What to know about billionaire Ken Griffin

When billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin likened Chicago’s violence to war-torn Afghanistan and threatened to move his firm out of the city during an Economic Club of Chicago event Monday, his words touched off both political name-calling and civic soul-searching.

As the richest person in Illinois — Griffin is worth $21 billion according to the latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index — he has put significant amounts of money where his mouth is, donating to many of the institutions and causes he mentioned during his controversial appearance.

Griffin, 52, is one of the city’s most prominent business leaders, a major philanthropist, a formidable political force and, now, one of Chicago’s harshest critics. But Griffin has also been catching criticism himself recently amid allegations his firm played a role in the abrupt trading restrictions imposed on the GameStop “meme” stock in January.

Here’s a look at the man behind the money.

College bond trader

Born in Daytona Beach, Florida, and raised mostly in the Sunshine State, Griffin began trading convertible bonds out of his dorm room during his freshman year at Harvard. He founded Citadel in 1990 — soon after graduating — and built it from scratch into one of the largest hedge funds in the world, with $38 billion in assets under management.

Sweet home Chicago vs. New York, New York

The firm has 1,150 employees in its Chicago headquarters, but the growing New York office, which is the firm’s second-largest at more than a thousand employees, is central to Citadel’s operation. Griffin has previously said that he may move the corporate headquarters to New York. Citadel has a total of 16 offices worldwide.

Divorce court

In 2015, Griffin and his then-wife, Anne Dias Griffin, settled a contentious and high-profile divorce case, which revolved around the validity of their prenuptial agreement, along with custody and child support issues. Financial terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Luxury real estate

Griffin has spent more than $800 million in recent years on residential real estate, including $58.75 million in 2017 for four condominium units at 9 W. Walton St. — a record price for Chicago. In 2019, he bought a four-story penthouse at 220 Central Park South in New York for $239.96 million, setting a U.S. record home price.

Funding for crime and education

“There is nowhere you can feel safe” in Chicago, Griffin said at Monday’s event, citing a carjacking attempt on the security detail that sits outside his house as evidence of how deep crime runs in the city.

In 2018, Griffin donated $10 million to the University of Chicago Crime Lab to employ data-driven research to improve policing and reduce violent crime in the city.

Griffin said Monday the need to fix Chicago Public Schools is one of the city’s most pressing problems, calling the K-12 educational system “broken” in the U.S.

As remote learning became paramount and the digital divide widened during the pandemic last year, Griffin contributed $7.5 million to a program to bring high-speed broadband to more than 100,000 Chicago students and their families. He has given millions more to STEM programs, high-performing Chicago public schools and charter schools.

Tax crusader

A major contributor to Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner’s unsuccessful reelection bid in 2018 against Democratic challenger J.B. Pritzker, Griffin turned his attention — and his money — to defeating Pritzker’s signature graduated income tax proposal.

Griffin donated $53.75 million to the Coalition to Stop the Proposed Tax Hike, which blitzed the airwaves with TV ads and helped sink the amendment, which was overwhelmingly rejected by voters in November 2020.

Chicago philanthropist

Griffin has donated $1.3 billion over the years to a variety of institutions and causes, from $125 million to the University of Chicago economics department to $17 million for Chicago’s Lakefront Trail, a well-trodden hiking and biking path along the city’s lakeshore.

Museums have been the prime beneficiaries of his largesse, with the Art Institute, the Museum of Modern Art and the Museum of Science and Industry among those receiving major donations from Griffin.

In 2019, the Museum of Science and Industry announced it would rename itself in honor of Griffin after he pledged $125 million — the largest donation in its history. The institution has yet to rebrand itself as the Kenneth C. Griffin Museum of Science and Industry, but a museum spokeswoman said Monday the change is in the works.

GameStop controversy

In February, Griffin was called before Congress to testify to the role Citadel Securities, a trading offshoot of the hedge fund and the largest U.S. market maker, may have played in the Jan. 28 move by Robinhood to limit trading in GameStop, a surging so-called “meme” stock.

Griffin testified that his firm had no role in online brokerage Robinhood’s decision to limit trading in GameStop, which saw its stock price plummet in the days following the restrictions, crushing some individual investors who had piled on to the social media-driven short squeeze.

Last month, a Florida class action lawsuit against Robinhood and Citadel Securities alleging the brokerage was pressured to restrict trading to favor institutional short positions stirred up new social media angst. An amended complaint, filed on Sept. 22, included a Jan. 27 internal message from Jim Swartout, president of Robinhood Securities that read, “you wouldnt believe the convo we had with Citadel, total mess.”

The amended lawsuit alleges the internal message is further evidence that “high level employees of Citadel Securities and Robinhood had numerous communications with each other that indicate that Citadel applied pressure on Robinhood” on the day before restrictions were implemented.

The hashtag #KenGriffinLied has been trending in the wake of the amended court filing.

Citadel Securities responded with several Twitter posts of its own on Sept. 28, denying it sought to restrict the trading of GameStop.

“Internet conspiracies and Twitter mobs try to ignore the facts, but the fact is that Citadel Securities was the pre-eminent market maker to the retail brokerage community in January 2021,” the firm tweeted.

