Watch now: Update on tonight's high winds in Central Illinois

Stormy and severe weather expected to move across the Plains into the Mississippi Valley will bring a risk for isolated tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and heavy rain.
LINCOLN —
The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning across Central Illinois until 6 a.m. Thursday.
Counties include Knox, Stark, Peoria, Marshall, Woodford, Fulton, Tazewell, McLean, Schuyler, Mason, Logan, De Witt, Piatt, Champaign, Vermilion, Cass, Menard, Scott, Morgan, Sangamon and Macon.
Southwest winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph are projected. The strongest are expected between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m.
"Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles," the weather service said.
Very strong winds could cause power outages and travel issues this evening in Central and Southern Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
The high wind warning is for an area stretching from New Mexico to upper Michigan. The weather service said an automated observation site in Lamar, Colorado, recorded a gust of 107 mph Wednesday morning. Wind gusts of 100 mph were reported in Russell, Kansas.
The strong winds whipped up dust that reduced visibility to zero west of Wakeeney, Kansas, the state Department of Transportation said, and caused at least four semitrailers to blow over. Kansas officials closed Interstate 70 from the Colorado border to Salina, as well as all state highways in nine counties in northwest Kansas.
The National Weather Service said there have been 13 tornado reports in the Plains states, scattered through eastern Nebraska and Iowa. Winds topped 70 mph through much of Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa.
The Associated Press contributed to this report. MORE WEATHER COVERAGE
Photos: Storm system sweeps across Midwest
Nebraska Weather
Ominous clouds approach from the west as viewed from Skyline Drive in Omaha on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Weather
Two people prepare to remove a large branch that fell on a house near Poplar and Third Streets in Yutan, Nebraska after a storm on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa Weather
Semi trucks roll along Interstate 80 near Dexter, Iowa, as a powerful windstorm makes its way into the state on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
BRYON HOULGRAVE, THE DES MOINES REGISTER VIA AP
Iowa Weather
A semi truck rolls along Interstate 80 near Dexter, Iowa, as a powerful windstorm makes its way into the state on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
BRYON HOULGRAVE, THE DES MOINES REGISTER VIA AP
Kansas Weather
The Hodgeman County Undersheriff confirmed these grain bins were blown away from a nearby farm into cornfield across Hwy 283 on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Jetmore, Kans.
TRAVIS HEYING, THE WITCHITA EAGLE VIA AP
Kansas Weather
The dust from heavy winds obscures the sun in Hodgeman County in Jetmore, Kans., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
TRAVIS HEYING, THE WITCHITA EAGLE VIA AP
Colorado Weather
Members of the Colorado Springs Utilities Catamount crew remove a fallen tree that crushed a car driving westbound on Unitah Street in Colorado Springs, Colo., as wind gusts reached more than 100 mph in the Pikes Peak Region Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. The driver and passenger were transported to a local hospital.
CHRISTIAN MURDOCK, THE GAZETTE VIA AP
Iowa Weather
A tornado approaches Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa, as a semi truck rolls eastward on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. A band of strong storms swept across much of the plains states on Wednesday, producing powerful wind gusts and tornadoes.
BRYON HOULGRAVE, THE DES MOINES REGISTER VIA AP
Kansas Weather
Visibility was less than a half mile in Jetmore, Kans., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
TRAVIS HEYING, THE WITCHITA EAGLE VIA AP
Kansas Weather
Debris from nearby farm fields swirls around on Highway 400 between Mullinville, Kans., and Dodge City on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
TRAVIS HEYING, THE WITCHITA EAGLE VIA AP
Colorado Weather
High winds toppled a semi-truck on I-25 in the southbound lane on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Colorado Springs, Colo. There were over a dozen semi-trucks that were toppled on I-25 in the Pikes Peak region. A National Weather Service site in Lamar, Colo., reported a 107 mph gust.
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE VIA AP
Iowa Weather
An Iowa State Patrol trooper works the scene of an overturned semi truck along the westbound shoulder of Interstate 80 near Anita, Iowa, on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, after a band of intense weather crossed through the area. A powerful storm system is blowing through the Great Plains and Midwest, combining with unusually warm temperatures to close highways and prompt numerous tornado warnings.
BRYON HOULGRAVE, THE DES MOINES REGISTER VIA AP
Iowa Weather
A tornado approaches Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa, as a semi truck rolls eastward on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. A band of strong storms swept across much of the plains states on Wednesday, producing powerful wind gusts and tornadoes.
BRYON HOULGRAVE, THE DES MOINES REGISTER VIA AP
