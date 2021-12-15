Watch now: Update on tonight's high winds in Central Illinois

 Skip to main content
Stormy and severe weather expected to move across the Plains into the Mississippi Valley will bring a risk for isolated tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and heavy rain.

LINCOLN — The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning across Central Illinois until 6 a.m. Thursday. 

Counties include Knox, Stark, Peoria, Marshall, Woodford, Fulton, Tazewell, McLean, Schuyler, Mason, Logan, De Witt, Piatt, Champaign, Vermilion, Cass, Menard, Scott, Morgan, Sangamon and Macon.

Southwest winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph are projected. The strongest are expected between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. 

"Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles," the weather service said.

Very strong winds could cause power outages and travel issues this evening in Central and Southern Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.

The Illinois Department of Transportation also warned motorists to use caution driving. 

The high wind warning is for an area stretching from New Mexico to upper Michigan. The weather service said an automated observation site in Lamar, Colorado, recorded a gust of 107 mph  Wednesday morning. Wind gusts of 100 mph were reported in Russell, Kansas.

The strong winds whipped up dust that reduced visibility to zero west of Wakeeney, Kansas, the state Department of Transportation said, and caused at least four semitrailers to blow over. Kansas officials closed Interstate 70 from the Colorado border to Salina, as well as all state highways in nine counties in northwest Kansas.

The National Weather Service said there have been 13 tornado reports in the Plains states, scattered through eastern Nebraska and Iowa. Winds topped 70 mph through much of Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

