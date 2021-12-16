Watch now: State in talks to sell Thompson Center for $70 million

The state of Illinois is in final negotiations to sell the James R. Thompson Center for $70 million to a developer who would spare one of the Loop’s most iconic — and controversial — buildings from the wrecking ball, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday.

But the deal, which the Pritzker administration expects to finalize by spring, would see the state buy back a third of the renovated building for about $148 million, a net cost to the state of roughly $78 million, officials clarified at a briefing following the governor’s announcement.

Despite the cost, the administration said the arrangement is a good deal for taxpayers because the state otherwise would have to purchase or lease another building to maintain a portion of its workforce in the Loop. The plan also calls for the developer to significantly overhaul the Thompson Center’s aging interior.

Pritzker has been trying to unload the 17-story office building — designed by renowned architect Helmut Jahn, who was killed in bicycle accident in May — since taking office in 2019. The sale was something his predecessor, Republican Bruce Rauner, pushed for years but never got done, though that didn’t stop lawmakers from counting on $300 million in theoretical revenue from the proposed sale to balance the state budget in 2018.

The state selected a company led by Michael Reschke, chairman and CEO of real estate developer The Prime Group, as the buyer from the two bids submitted this fall. Reschke’s JRTC Holdings is working with Jahn’s firm on its plan to revamp a building that has inspired strong opinions since opening in 1985.

The redevelopment plan calls for installing a glass curtain wall to separate the office floors from the soaring atrium, which should alleviate many of the heating and cooling issues and noise problems the building has faced during its lifetime, Reschke said.

“That atrium will become the monumental entrance to the future office building, and it will be unlike any other entrance in the city, and for that matter in the country,” he said.

While the state and the developer are still finalizing terms, plans call for the state to own and occupy about 425,000 of the building’s 1.2 million square feet.

“State employees will be there to support the Loop’s continued economic revitalization for years to come,” Pritzker said at a news conference at the Thompson Center to announce the tentative deal.

Selling the building will save the state, and taxpayers, an estimated $20 million per year over the next 30 years by consolidating office leases and reducing operating expenses, according to the governor’s office.

In addition to office and retail space in a prime Loop location, the redeveloped building could eventually include a hotel on the upper levels, Reschke said.

He estimated the overhaul will take about two years at a cost of about $280 million, below the $325 million price tag the state has cited for needed upgrades.

The CTA’s Clark/Lake station that occupies part of the building would remain in operation throughout construction. State offices will continue to occupy upper levels of the building while lower floors are renovated for their use.

The other bid the state received came from a group led by Bob Dunn’s Landmark Development, the firm behind an ambitious and as yet unrealized project near Soldier Field called One Central. The proposed mixed-use development is being pitched as a potential site for a city casino but is reliant on $6.5 billion in state financing over 20 years that so far hasn’t won support in Springfield.

At the Thompson Center, the Landmark group’s proposal called for demolishing the existing building and remaking the site as a mixed-use high-rise development with the state as an anchor tenant.

The state is moving forward, meanwhile, with long-term plans to relocate much of its downtown workforce after paying $73.3 million in January to buy a 17-story, 429,316-square-foot Near West Side office building that was previously home to regional offices of PepsiCo.

Pritzker signed a bill in April 2019 authorizing the sale of the Thompson Center, but the coronavirus pandemic that came less than a year later sharply drove down demand for downtown commercial space.

In the third quarter of this year, commercial office space in Chicago’s central business district had a vacancy rate of 17.7%, the highest level since 2010, according to commercial real estate services firm Newmark.

While questions remain about how the trend toward working from home as a result of COVID-19 will affect post-pandemic demand for office space, Reschke said he expects the Thompson Center development will attract strong interest from law firms and other companies due its proximity to City Hall, the Daley Center and other government buildings.

The governor’s office said it expects to reach a final agreement to sell the building ahead of an April 5 deadline and to close on the transaction this summer.

To the chagrin of preservationists, who consider the Jahn building an iconic example of postmodern architecture, state officials previously had said they didn’t have a preference about whether new owners tear down the existing structure.

But Pritzker said he was pleased that the building would largely be preserved and said the state is working to find another way to honor its namesake, former Republican Gov. James R. “Big Jim” Thompson, who died last year. Thompson had served on the board of directors two of Reschke’s companies, Reschke said.

Preservationists also applauded Wednesday’s announcement.

Landmarks Illinois, which has included the Thompson Center on its list of the state’s most endangered historic places, said in a statement that it was “thrilled to hear the governor has selected a developer for the Thompson Center that plans to reuse the building instead of demolishing what is one of the most iconic and noted examples of Post Modernism in Chicago.”

“This news is especially encouraging given that it comes at a time when the National Park Service is currently reviewing a National Register of Historic Places nomination for the building,” the group said.

In June, a state advisory panel voted to nominate the building to the National Register of Historic Places over objections from the Department of Central Management Services and the State Historic Preservation Office. The state agencies argued in documents that the building is not a great example of postmodern architecture, that Jahn was not a premier practitioner of the style and that the Thompson Center was not one of his best works.

Still, the Historic Preservation Office went forward with submitting the nomination, commissioned by Landmarks Illinois.

