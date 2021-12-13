Watch now: Pritzker issues disaster proclamation for storm-battered Illinois counties

BLOOMINGTON — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday issued a disaster proclamation for more than two dozen central and southern Illinois counties impacted by Friday evening's devastating tornadoes, as crews continue to clear debris and assess damage from the severe weather.

The worst was in Madison County, where the powerful system caused an Amazon warehouse to collapse, killing at least six.

“My administration is committed to standing with Edwardsville and all of the surrounding communities affected in every aspect of the immediate recovery, as well as on the road to rebuilding,” he said during a press conference in Pontoon Beach, near the 1.1 million-square-foot warehouse.

The National Weather Service estimates the tornado that hit the building reached the EF3 category — the third-strongest rating on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, with winds between 136 mph and 165 mph. It touched down near the interstate 255-270 interchange and traveled northeast into Edwardsville.

The same volatile weather system also produced tornadoes in Kentucky, where at least 64 were killed. McLean County escaped heavy damage from the wave of storms.

At least six tornadoes

As of Monday, at least six tornados were confirmed to have touched down in Illinois.

An EF-2 tornado, with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph, touched down in rural Bond County and eventually passed through Fayette, Montgomery and Shelby counties across a more than 40-mile path.

The heaviest damage from that system was reported in Herrick. It lifted 2 miles west of Cowden after more than 40 minutes on the ground. That same storm would drop another EF-2 tornado, with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, in Shelby, Moultrie and Coles counties. It caused significant damage to a fuel terminal between Windsor and Gays and to a pair of warehouses northwest of Mattoon.

Two additional EF-2 tornados were reported in Cass and Menard counties, respectively.

Pritzker on Monday said residents across the state turned out to support one another.

"Members of the community stepped up to give care and comfort, to provide food or counsel, to be there for their neighbor. We may never know all of their names, but we know their character and they made a difference," he said.

Dozens of emergency crews also responded to the Amazon site Friday night and through the weekend.

About 190 people were employed at the warehouse, which opened in July 2020 and served as a distribution hub. Officials have said the high winds caused a 40-foot-high wall about the length of a football field to collapse, taking down part of the roof.

Pritzker on Monday said the building did not have a basement. He toured the site with Rep. Amy Elik, R-Fosterburg, and Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, to announce the disaster proclamation.

"Six individuals clocked in on Friday and they never came home. An additional person is still receiving medical treatment. We are ensuring that there is a full understanding of what happened to these individuals in their final moments, and while we cannot prevent natural disasters, we can strive to prevent future tragedies and ensure that all Illinoisans make it home safe at the end of their shift," he said.

'Terrible and random storm'

Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler met Monday morning with Amazon managers who told him the storm hit at one of the busiest times of the year as orders are readied for Christmas deliveries. When the storm hit around 8:30 on Friday night, trucks were returning, making accounting for the number inside the warehouse difficult, Prenzler said.

Emergency crews arrived quickly and survivors were removed by bus or car. Some were taken to Pontoon Beach City Hall, where grief counselors were on hand.

“This was a terrible and random storm,” Prenzler said. “We are still in shock by it all.”

He said the storm was erratic and devastating.

The warehouses to the north and west of the Amazon warehouse were not disturbed. Frogs from a nearby retention pond were picked up by the tornado and slammed to the pavement, Prenzler said. The tornado cut through the south side of the building. All of the fatalities were in the south side of building, Edwardsville Police Chief Mike Fillback said. The north side of the warehouse was not damaged.

Fillback said it was sobering.

As the emergency crews worked through Friday night to try to find and extract survivors, they were hit again by a second storm about 3 a.m. on Saturday, Fillback said.

“It was definitely one of our worst days,” he said. “Hopefully, we don’t have another like this that requires this level of response again.”

The governor's proclamation frees up state resources for storm recovery and allows it to request federal help. Counties also included in the disaster declaration are Bond, Cass, Champaign, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Greene, Grundy, Iroquois, Jackson, Jersey, Kankakee, Lawrence, Livingston, Logan, Macoupin, Montgomery, Morgan, Moultrie, Pike, Sangamon, Shelby, Tazewell and Woodford.

In addition to activating the State Emergency Operations Center, Pritzker said his administration is working directly with the White House and Federal Emergency Management Agency to ensure that federal dollars flow to impacted communities.

The Pantagraph's Brenden Moore, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.

