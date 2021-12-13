Watch now: Pritzker declares storm-impacted counties disaster areas

Crews work at an Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. At least six people have died when a tornado late Friday night hit the building causing a partial collapse. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com
Alton Delivery and Warehousing in Mattoon was severely damaged by the storm that swept through the area Friday night.
The storm that swept through Coles County overnight damaged a farm house on County Road 900N north of the Rural King distribution center in Mattoon.
“My administration is committed to standing with Edwardsville and all of the surrounding communities affected in every aspect of the immediate recovery, as well as on the road to rebuilding,” Pritzker said. “Yesterday, I authorized a state disaster proclamation for Madison County, as well as all storm-impacted counties, to facilitate recovery efforts as well as the pursuit of additional federal resources."
In addition to activating the State Emergency Operations Center, Pritzker said his administration is "working directly" with the White House and FEMA to ensure that federal dollars flow to impacted communities.
At least six tornados are confirmed to have touched down in Illinois Friday evening as part of a larger severe weather outbreak that tore through the Midwest and South on an unseasonable warm December evening.
The included the EF-3 tornado, with maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour, which hit the Amazon facility and passed just south of the campus of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
An EF-2 tornado, with maximum sustained winds of 110 miles per hour, touched down in rural Bond County and eventually passed through Fayette, Montgomery and Shelby counties across a more than 40 mile path.
The heaviest damage was reported in Herrick. It lifted two miles west of Cowden after more than 40 minutes on the ground.
That same storm would drop another EF-2 tornado, with maximum sustained winds of 125 miles per hour, in Shelby, Moultrie and Coles counties.
It caused significant damage to a fuel terminal between Windsor and Gays and to a pair of warehouses northwest of Mattoon.
Two additional EF-2 tornados were reported in Cass and Menard counties, respectively.
Counties also included in the disaster declaration are Bond, Cass, Champaign, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Greene, Grundy, Iroquois, Jackson, Jersey, Kankakee, Lawrence, Livingston, Logan, Macoupin, Montgomery, Morgan, Moultrie, Pike, Sangamon, Shelby, Tazewell and Woodford.
