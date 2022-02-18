Watch now: Pritzker appeal of school mask ruling dismissed, declared 'moot' by appellate court

An appeal by Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration of a lower court ruling that essentially gutted the state's K-12 school mask mandate was dismissed as "moot" by a three-judge appellate court panel early Friday.

The ruling from the Illinois Fourth District Appellate Court allows a temporary restraining order to remain in place against nearly 150 school districts preventing them from enforcing the state's mask mandate.

The court found that the TRO "in no way restrains school districts from acting independently" of Pritzker's executive orders or the Illinois Department of Public Health in enacting COVID-19 mitigations.

But it rendered the appeal "moot" because the IDPH emergency rule voided by the TRO is no longer in effect.

That's because state lawmakers on a panel that oversees administrative rules voted Tuesday to block the renewal of IDPH's emergency rule that essentially allowed the agency to carry out Pritzker's executive order mandating masks.

"The emergency rules were immediately promulgated and were presumably necessary. As such, the expiration of the rules renders defendants’ arguments moot. Accordingly, this appeal is dismissed as moot," Justice John Turner wrote in the six-page ruling.

Pritzker has claimed that the mask mandate is still in effect for schools not named in the lawsuit, citing the power of his executive order.

But Sangamon County Judge Raylene Grischow's initial ruling earlier this month and the decision by the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules to block the renewal of the emergency rule have created confusion, something Pritzker acknowledged Wednesday at an unrelated press conference.

“The executive order requiring masks is still in place," he said. "School districts that aren't part of the lawsuit should follow the executive order.”

However, several districts not named in the lawsuit have subsequently announced plans to go "mask-optional" in recent weeks.

The appellate court ruling deals another blow to one of the key mitigation efforts the Pritzker Administration has deployed to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in schools and thus keep them open to in-person learning.

But it met near-immediate resistance, with more than 50 school districts across the state being placed on probation by the Illinois State Board of Education in late August for defying the mandate. Most eventually came into compliance.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of parents in 146 school districts in Macoupin County in mid-October last year. It was later moved to Grischow's courtroom in Sangamon County.

