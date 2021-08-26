Watch now: 'Nobody likes to wear a mask': Central Illinois reacts to renewed COVID restrictions

The mask order applies to everyone age 2 and older regardless of vaccination status. The rule, which is similar to one issued in May 2020, starts Monday.

First doses of the vaccine are required by Sept. 5 for health care workers, including nursing home employees, K-12 educators and support staff, and higher education teachers, staff and students. Those who don't comply will have to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing. Those who are "unwilling or unable" will be subject to weekly testing, Pritzker said during a press conference.

"At the end of the day, as it has always been during this pandemic, the best way to manage this situation is for people ... to prevent sickness by slowing transmission with masks and vaccinations," he said. "Unfortunately, our current vaccination levels are not enough to blunt the ferocity of the Delta variant hospitalization surges in some regions. In Southern and East Central Illinois, fewer than half of residents are fully vaccinated, compared with over 70% in suburban Cook County."

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said the state is seeing 220 hospital admissions per day, a number on par with an uptick in May of this year.

In McLean County, hospitalizations have surged in the past month, skyrocketing from single digits in late July to a total of 41 COVID patients between Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers on Thursday. Twenty-seven McLean County residents are considered COVID patients at hospitals either in or outside of the county, data shows.

Already, the county's two larger health systems had put vaccine requirements upon staff. OSF HealthCare said on July 22 that all employees would be required to get the vaccine by the end of September; Carle Health on Aug. 6 said it was requiring all non-exempt staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 "effective immediately." Chestnut Health Systems, which offers primary care, substance abuse and other behavioral health treatments, had required the vaccine before the governor's mandate on Thursday.

But vaccinating health care workers is only part of the solution. Carle BroMenn and Carle Eureka Chief Medical Officer Dr. James Nevin said those who remain unvaccinated are the ones filling hospital beds, making decisions for health care workers harder.

"We are seeing higher numbers of patients requiring care due to COVID," he said. "At this point we must carefully evaluate whether we can accept transfers from other locations, to ensure we have the resources needed to care for those in our community."

'Fighting the battle'

Other cities and states have made requirements similar to what Illinois created. Earlier this month, California required all teachers and school staff to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing.

“Our current vaccination levels are not enough to blunt the ferocity of the Delta variant hospitalization surges,” Pritzker said Thursday.

He asked Illinoisans to think of others in their response to the virus – especially those working in hospitals where intensive care beds are filling with COVID patients who, in most cases, are unvaccinated. ICU bed availability in southern Illinois is at 3%, he said.

“That's because the regions with the lowest vaccination rates are the regions where there are fewer hospitals, and lower hospital capacity,” Pritzker said. “And those hospitals are sometimes the least well equipped to handle cases as they become more acute.”

The current vaccination rates — nearly 53% of the state’s population is vaccinated — has led to hospitals “again fighting the battle that we had hoped would be behind us by now.”

He added, “We are continuing to rely on experts at the (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and IDPH, but you don't need to be an epidemiologist to understand what's going on here. This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

In McLean County, 51% of the population is fully vaccinated, and the county has remained within that percentage for more than a week straight, increasing the number of fully vaccinated by small increments per day.

While vaccines are the best defense, Ezike said, “wearing a mask continues to be one of the simplest, cheapest ways to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

OSF St. Joseph's Dr. Paul Pedersen said a pivot back to masking is appropriate, given the increased case numbers locally.

"I think it's really important that we're protecting each other," he said. "I think it's entirely appropriate that we continue (masking) for the protection of others and ourselves."

Tom Hill, of Bloomington, agreed, telling The Pantagraph on Thursday that Bloomington-Normal's status as a hub of industry and education brings all sorts of people to the area — and the potential for all sorts of viral spread.

“You have an airport here and you have a corporation called State Farm,” he said. “And you have a lot of people flying in from across the country to go to this corporation.”

'Nobody likes to wear a mask'

Hill also said they could be coming from parts of the U.S. that are experiencing COVID outbreaks, and they may take a ride in an Uber or Lyft while they’re in town.

“Depending on how they get on the plane, they could be in a different condition when they get off,” he said. “Sometimes the overall good of the people has to be more important than what an individual thinks."

Not that everyone thinks that way: Joshua Stephen Straukas, of Normal, said “by no means” does he agree with the new order.

“You put a mask on someone, you break a person’s will,” he said.

Sean Stowell, of Peoria, visited Miller Park in Bloomington on Thursday. He said he doesn’t think face mask rules equate with loosing freedom.

“You’re wearing a mask, you’re just trying to help the cause,” he said. “Nobody likes to wear a mask, but you have to do what you have to, to help others not get sick.”

In some ways, Stowell's message mirrored that of the McLean County Health Department, which put out a strong statement Thursday afternoon.

"From the beginning of this pandemic the McLean County Health Department has consistently encouraged people to follow the mitigations that we know will slow the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and help save lives," the statement said. "Vaccination has been proven to prevent hospitalizations and death. Masks also continue to remain a simple way that everyone can reduce transmission and keep themselves and those around them safe and healthy."

"We have the tools to slow the spread and prevent COVID-related hospitalizations and death, and at this point, we must use all of them."

