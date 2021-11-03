Watch now: Metro East officer laid to rest

COLLINSVILLE — Flags lined Eastport Plaza Drive leading to the Gateway Convention Center where the life of slain Pontoon Beach Police Department Officer Tyler Timmins was honored Tuesday in a moving, heartbreaking, heroic, brave and, at times, humorous service.

Illinois State troopers filled at least three rows of seats in the full ballroom of Collinsville's Gateway Center, where about 1,000 of Timmins' friends, family and "brothers and sisters in blue" gathered to remember the 36-year-old law enforcement officer.

"We are here to celebrate the life of one very special man," said Rev. Jarad Corzine, chaplain for the Granite City Police Department. "He was a father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew and husband....with a servant's heart of gold."

Corzine then introduced the people who "loved him most and knew him best."

Timmins' wife, Linsey (Hornberger) Timmins, spoke of the short five years they'd been together, having just married on Sept. 11 in Pocahontas.

"Thank you everyone for coming today," she said. "Your continued support is overwhelming and so appreciated.

"For me the definition of hero is my husband," Timmins said in a voice filled with emotion. "Every day he strapped that vest to his chest he was courageous and he paid the ultimate sacrifice.

She said he loved being a police officer, not only on the street, but also mentoring and "even the occasional hazing of rookies," to which many knowingly laughed, well aware of Tyler Timmins' huge sense of humor.

"He truly bled blue," Linsey Timmins said. "Never did he complain. He would say, 'Linsey, we can't do anything different. This is how God created us.' To his brothers and sisters in blue, he loved every single one of you. Please do not be afraid to talk and share stories about my husband.

"I am strong because of Tyler," she said. "In the short five years I had with him, he taught me patience, he taught me kindness and he taught me forgiveness. His infectious smile, beautiful soul and servant's heart were a perfect complement to me."

She and others who spoke, including her brother-in-law Jake Timmins, who's Tyler Timmins' younger brother by four years, said she is forever a part of the Timmins family, as well as the law enforcement family of Pontoon Beach and multiple other jurisdictions.

"I love you sister," Jake Timmins said during his eulogy.

Linsey Timmins said, garnering another laugh, "I will gather with them, love them and play in overly-competitive family game nights.

"I love Tyler with every ounce of my being," she said. "I love him and will spend every second of every minute of every day for the rest of my life missing him."

Pontoon Police Chief Chris Modrusic said the day Timmins was fatally shot, at about 7:50 a.m. Oct. 26, "is marked as the worst day in department history."

Timmins joined the Pontoon Beach Police Department in April 2020. He began his law enforcement career 14 years ago as a Wood River Police cadet, then became a patrolman with the Roxana Police Department, a chief with the Worden department and a patrolman with the Hartford Police Department.

"Some call it an endeavor. Some call it a calling, defined by service," Modrusic said of a career as a police officer. "It attracts those who are called, who soar above the rest each day, facing the unknown out on the streets.

"Tyler was fully aware of those dangers. That's why this tragedy is so hard to comprehend," he said. "The pain at times is almost unbearable. We will honor Tyler by carrying on his legacy and remembering his sacrifice. God bless you Tyler and may you rest in peace."

Officer Daniel McIntyre, manager of the MidWest Heat Softball for police, eulogized Timmins with anecdotes from their softball experiences.

"I'm making an executive decision here today to retire the No. 3 for Tyler Timmins," McIntyre concluded in his eulogy.

Also eulogizing Timmins, who was born in Alton, were his best friend Vance Wilhelm, with the South Roxana Police Department, and his brother Jake Timmins. The Timmins brothers' stepmother, Laura Timmins, led prayer.

Corzine returned to the podium before the conclusion of the service at Gateway Center.

"Officer Tyler Timmins served and protected, and he paid with his life," Corzine said. "Sounds a lot like Jesus to me."

A procession from Collinsville followed Timmins to his final resting place for a private burial at Woodland Hill Cemetery in East Alton.

Timmins was shot at the recently opened Speedway convenience store at the intersection of Illinois 111 and Chain of Rocks Road in Pontoon Beach. According to the Illinois State Police, Timmins was approaching a vehicle that he had stopped believing the car stolen, when the suspect reportedly opened fire, striking Timmins in the neck. Timmins was airlifted to Saint Louis University Hospital where he died at 10:30 a.m. from his injuries.

Timmins was returned to Illinois on Oct. 27, escorted by more than 100 fellow officers, as hundreds of people lined the streets holding "thin blue line" flags in support of law enforcement. Nothing could be heard except the wailing of police sirens.

Timmins was brought to the rear of Marks Mortuary at 6th and Lorena streets in Wood River where a large crowd of family and officers gathered to salute and pay their respects as his casket was carried into the funeral home.

Timmins is survived by his wife, and daughter Chloe Rice, of Hartford. He was the son of Timothy Timmins, of East Alton, and the late Beverly (Zeisset) Timmins, of Roxana.

A GoFundMe page to help Timmins' wife and daughter is located at https://www.gofundme.com/f/family-of-fallen-offer-tyler-timmins?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_l4vs+family-of-fallen-offer-tyler-timmins.

On Oct. 28, the Timmins family issued a public statement of appreciation for all who have supported them following Officer Timmins' death.

"We would like to thank the law enforcement community and the thousands of others who have expressed their love, support and concern," they said.

Scott Hyden, 31, of Highland, was quickly taken into custody at the shooting scene on Oct. 26. He was charged the following day with two counts of first-degree murder, both Class M felonies; aggravated discharge of a firearm at a peace officer, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of a stolen firearm and offenses relating to motor vehicles, both Class 2 felonies; and, unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 3 felony. He is being held in the Madison County Jail without bond, faces natural life in prison, and the State's Attorney Tom Haine said that they would seek the maximum penalty.

The case remains under investigation. Two others were taken into custody and Haine said he did expect further charges related to the shooting.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0