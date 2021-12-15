Watch now: Man who survived Edwardsville tornado was pinned under concrete for 3 hours

A drone view of the path a tornado took through parts of Edwardsville from Brockmeier Sod Farm to the Glen Echo subdivision after it hit the Amazon warehouse on Friday. Video by David Carson,
Craig Yost was taking shelter with six others in a bathroom when an EF-3 tornado struck an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville on Friday night, but he's the only one to survive as the walls crashed down, Yost told reporters this week.
Six people were killed in the tornado. Yost was pinned under a concrete wall for three hours after the tornado hit the south end of the building on Gateway Commerce Drive.
"Those that weren't as lucky as me, I was as close to them as we are to one another in here now at that moment and that's been a lot to take in," Yost told KSDK-Channel 5 while recovering in his room at St. Louis University Hospital.
"A couple of them I worked very closely with. A couple of them I didn't know well, but if they were in that building and working there, they were good people."
Yost, 39, told reporters he had multiple injuries, including a fractured pelvic bone and a fractured thigh bone near his hip. He was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, a hospital spokeswoman said.
KTVI-Channel 2 reported that Yost was pinned under a concrete wall for three hours before he was rescued and airlifted to St. Louis.
Yost has worked as a contract driver delivering Amazon packages for about two months, according to KMOV-Channel 4. He had just finished his route and returned to the warehouse shortly before the tornado struck about 8:30 p.m.
"They're telling people just park your van and go to the shelter," Yost told Channel 4. "Where's the shelter? The bathrooms? OK, so I parked the van and go to the bathroom. They had people directing others to the bathroom, and that's where we sat and waited."
A GoFundMe account has been established for Yost.
An Amazon executive said 46 people were inside the warehouse when the tornado hit. Thirty-nine of them had gathered in the designated shelter-in-place space on the north side of the building while Yost and the six victims were on the south side where the tornado struck the 1.1 million-square-foot building located near the intersection of Illinois 255/Interstate 255 and Interstate 270 in Madison County.
Photos: Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville destroyed by tornado, killing at least six people
An Edwardsville police SUV sits at the scene where crews are conducting search and rescue operations at the Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse with confirmed fatalities according to police.
The Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Ill., is partially collapsed after being hit by a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen,
An aerial view shows damage to the Amazon facility located northeast of I-255 and I-270 near Edwardsville, IL on Saturday morning, Dec. 11, 2021. (Credit: Fox2/KTVI-TV)
Amazon trucks park on Interstate 255 as employees watch activity at the distribution center in Edwardsville, Il. that partially collapsed after being hit by a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen,
An aerial view shows damage to the Amazon facility located northeast of I-255 and I-270 near Edwardsville on Saturday morning.
An aerial view shows damage to the Amazon facility located northeast of I-255 and I-270 near Edwardsville, IL on Saturday morning, Dec. 11, 2021. (Credit: Fox2/KTVI-TV)
An aerial view shows damage to the Amazon facility located northeast of I-255 and I-270 near Edwardsville, IL on Saturday morning, Dec. 11, 2021. (Credit: Fox2/KTVI-TV)
An aerial view shows damage to the Amazon facility located northeast of I-255 and I-270 near Edwardsville, IL on Saturday morning, Dec. 11, 2021. (Credit: Fox2/KTVI-TV)
An aerial view shows damage on Saturday morning at the Amazon facility located northeast of interstates 255 and 270 near Edwardsville.
An aerial view shows damage on Saturday morning at the Amazon facility located northeast of Interstates 255 and 270 near Edwardsville.
An aerial view shows damage to the Amazon facility located northeast of I-255 and I-270 near Edwardsville, IL on Saturday morning, Dec. 11, 2021. (Credit: Fox2/KTVI-TV)
An aerial view shows damage to the Amazon facility located northeast of I-255 and I-270 near Edwardsville, IL on Saturday morning, Dec. 11, 2021. (Credit: Fox2/KTVI-TV)
Delivery vehicles sit crushed or damaged from debris as crews move in equipment for search and rescue operations at the Amazon distribution center in Eadwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse with confirmed fatlities according to police. Photo by Daniel Shular,
Crews move in heavy equipment for search and rescue operations at the Amazon distribution center in Eadwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse with confirmed fatalities according to police. Photo by Daniel Shular,
Crews move in heavy equipment for search and rescue operations at the Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse with confirmed fatalities according to police. Photo by Daniel Shular,
The Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville is partially collapsed after being hit by heavy winds or a tornado on Friday night.
Lightning strikes over the Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Il. after a first wave of storms partially collapsed the building after being hit by heavy winds or a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen,
The Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Il. is partially collapsed after being hit by heavy winds or a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen,
The Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Il. is partially collapsed after being hit by heavy winds or a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen,
The Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Il. is partially collapsed after being hit by heavy winds or a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen,
The Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Il. is partially collapsed after being hit by heavy winds or a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Crews use an excavator to pull down pieces of a damaged roof during search and rescue operations at the Amazon distribution center in Eadwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, after overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse. Photo by Daniel Shular,
An Edwardsville police officer directs traffic at the entrance to the Amazon distribution center as crews move in equipment for search and rescue operations in Eadwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse with confirmed fatalities according to police. Photo by Daniel Shular,
A tow truck pulls a damaged car from the parking lot as search and rescue crews conduct operations at the Amazon distribution center in Eadwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse with confirmed fatalities according to police. Photo by Daniel Shular,
Tow trucks remove damaged cars from the parking lot as search and rescue crews conduct operations at the Amazon distribution center in Eadwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse with confirmed fatalities according to police. Photo by Daniel Shular,
The Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Il. is partially collapsed after being hit by a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. At least six people died in the warehouse as recovery efforts continued through the weekend. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Lightning strikes over the Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Il. after a first wave of storms partially collapsed the building after being hit a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Workers gather debris and move it into piles around damaged delivery vehicles at an Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. At least six people died when a tornado hit the building late Friday night causing a partial collapse. Photo by Daniel Shular,
Workers gather debris and move it into piles around damaged delivery vehicles at an Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. At least six people died when a tornado hit the building late Friday night causing a partial collapse. Photo by Daniel Shular,
Building debris from an Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville landed in a pond near the collapsed portion of the building, as seen on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. At least six people died when a tornado hit the building late Friday night causing a partial collapse. Photo by Daniel Shular,
Crews work at an Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. At least six people died when a tornado hit the building late Friday night causing a partial collapse. Photo by Daniel Shular,
Workers sort debris while demolishing the damaged portion of an Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. At least six people died when a tornado hit the building late Friday night causing a partial collapse. Photo by Daniel Shular,
Crews work at an Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. At least six people have died when a tornado late Friday night hit the building causing a partial collapse. Photo by Daniel Shular,
