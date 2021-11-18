Watch now: Law enforcement monitoring Rittenhouse verdict, Bloomington official says

BLOOMINGTON — Blooomington City Manager Tim Gleason on Thursday said law enforcement is monitoring developments in the Kyle Rittenhouse case.

A Kenosha, Wisconsin, jury on Thursday entered a third day of deliberations in the murder trial.

Rittenhouse fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz during the third night of unrest in the city. Rittenhouse is charged with reckless homicide, intentional homicide and attempted intentional homicide related to his actions toward the men, respectively.

Rittenhouse, who faces five felony charges for his actions that night, has pleaded not guilty and said he shot the men in self-defense.

The case has received international attention, and there is speculation the verdict will spark additional unrest.

The Chicago Police Department canceled scheduled days off, with the top police union official saying it was because of the verdict anticipation.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has authorized 500 Army National Guard troops to assist police in Kenosha.

“Please respect the Kenosha community and their efforts to come together,” Evers said in a tweet. “I ask all those who choose to assemble and exercise their First Amendment rights in every community to do so safely and peacefully.”

Gleason said local police have discussed the situation and have not heard of any specific issues locally. ​

Illinois State University police Chief Aaron Woodruff told The Pantagraph that he's not aware of any "any planned response by any of our students or student orgs."

Jurors began deliberating at about 9:15 a.m. Tuesday. Attorneys for Rittenhouse have requested a mistrial based on several issues.

The Associated Press and The Pantagraph's Brendan Denison contributed to this report.

