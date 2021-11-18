Watch now: Law enforcement monitoring Rittenhouse verdict, Bloomington official says

Judge Bruce Schroeder listens as Assistant District Attorney James Kraus speaks about an evidence video provided by the prosecution in Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Wednesday.
Kyle Rittenhouse pulls numbers of jurors out of a tumbler during his trial Tuesday at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis. The jurors selected through this process will not participate in deliberations.
Mark Richards, Kyle Rittenhouse's lead attorney, gives his closing argument Monday during Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis. Mental health advocates say that during closing arguments, Richards dangerously implied that people with mental illnesses are homicidal and need to be killed.
Clyde McLemore, founder of Black Lives Matter North Chicago Chapter, left, argues with Patricia McCloskey, right, as her husband, Mark, center, gives an interview in front of the Kenosha County Courthouse during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial in Kenosha, Wis. Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP)
Kyle Rittenhouse's attorneys, Mark Richards, left, and Corey Chirafisi, listen as Judge Bruce Schroeder talks during the trial Tuesday at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha last year.
Rittenhouse fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz during the third night of unrest in the city. Rittenhouse is charged with reckless homicide, intentional homicide and attempted intentional homicide related to his actions toward the men, respectively.
Rittenhouse, who faces five felony charges for his actions that night, has pleaded not guilty and said he shot the men in self-defense.
The case has received international attention, and there is speculation the verdict will spark additional unrest.
The Chicago Police Department canceled scheduled days off, with the top police union official saying it was because of the verdict anticipation.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has authorized 500 Army National Guard troops to assist police in Kenosha.
“Please respect the Kenosha community and their efforts to come together,” Evers said in a tweet. “I ask all those who choose to assemble and exercise their First Amendment rights in every community to do so safely and peacefully.”
Gleason said local police have discussed the situation and have not heard of any specific issues locally.
Illinois State University police Chief Aaron Woodruff told The Pantagraph that he's not aware of any "any planned response by any of our students or student orgs."
