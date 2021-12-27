 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical alert top story

Watch now: Illinois takes steps to battle COVID-19 surge

  • 0

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Monday that he has directed the Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois Emergency Management Agency to enhance partnerships with local health department mass vaccination operations throughout the state to help meet the growing demand for the COVID-19 vaccine booster. The state is more than doubling personnel and adding at least 100 people to regional sites – administering vaccinations, preparing vaccine doses for clinic personnel, and doing data entry, officials said.

SPRINGFIELD — Local hospitals and health departments will get help from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency to meet the healthcare demand during a COVID-19 surge, adding staffing to provide medical care and provide vaccines and testing.

The state will also help ramp up COVID-19 testing, now operating six days a week beginning Jan. 3 to increase availability.

“We are also increase testing and continuing to distribute monoclonal antibodies, anti-viral pills and any treatments or personal protective equipment communities need,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said during a news conference Monday. “I will continue to do everything possible to protect all the people of this state, whatever your vaccine status. But what kind of year 2022 turns out to be depends on all of us doing what is best for all of us.”

Pritzker was on a call with President Joe Biden and the National Governors Association on Monday morning to discuss the response to the Omicron variant.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike confirmed that Illinois is seeing higher hospitalization rates.

The state is now averaging 500 hospital admissions a day due to COVID-19. While Illinois was still battling the Delta variant of COVID-19, the Omicron variant was introduced a couple of weeks ago.

Illinois Department of Public Health director Dr. Ngozi Ezike urged residents on Monday to get vaccinated for COVID-19, stressing the role vaccines play in preventing hospitalization for the illness. "Let's be clear: Every single event being held during this holiday season will have one or two uninvited, unwanted guests," she said. "Delta or omicron. One or both could be there."

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said earlier this month that the Omicron variant is the dominate strain of COVID-19 in the U.S. with more than 73 percent of new cases attributable to the variant.

To protect from the COVID-19, harm reduction strategies will still need to be employed, Ezike said, like wearing masks, social distancing, hand-washing and staying away from large crowds.

“We have a vaccine that is highly effective at preventing severe illness and death,” Ezike said. “Currently, we are seeing a demand for booster doses, but it is critically important for those who have yet to receive even one dose of vaccine to get vaccinated.”

The vast majority of cases, hospitalizations and deaths are among the unvaccinated, Ezike said.

Those most at risk:

  • Are more than 65 years old;
  • Suffer from heart, liver or kidney disease;
  • Are immunocompromised;
  • Have diabetes.

Vaccine clinics will be held in Cook, DuPage, Lake, Will, Kane, St. Clair, McLean, Sangamon, Peoria, Winnebago, Jackson and Adams Counties. Anyone age 12 older can get a first or second dose at these locations.

Community-based testing sites will be open Monday through Saturday in Aurora, Arlington Heights, South Holland, Fairview Heights, Peoria, Bloomington, Champaign, Harwood Heights, Rockford and Waukegan.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Where are monoclonal antibodies in Illinois?

Where are monoclonal antibodies in Illinois?

As COVID-19 continues to spread in Illinois, demand is growing for a treatment — called monoclonal antibodies — that’s been shown to help keep high-risk people out of the hospital.

Watch Now: Related Video

Storm brings record snowfall to Sierra Nevadas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News