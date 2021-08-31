Watch now: Illinois sends search and rescue team to Louisiana to help in Hurricane Ida recovery efforts

Illinois is sending a 46-member urban search and rescue team to assist with hurricane recovery efforts in Louisiana, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office said Monday.

The team, which departed Monday morning, is made up of personnel from fire departments across Illinois and will be deployed for 16 days, according to the governor’s office.

In addition to helping with rescue and recovery areas in areas left flooded by the hurricanes, the teams will provide emergency medical care and emergency transportation as needed.

“This life-threatening storm is creating extremely dangerous conditions for residents who did not evacuate and Louisiana’s first responders,” Pritzker said in a statement. “Illinois’ brave first responders are well-trained and will work alongside local rescue teams in the coming days to provide essential support for affected residents.”

The state of Louisiana will cover the cost of the deployment.

