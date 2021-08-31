 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Watch now: Illinois sends search and rescue team to Louisiana to help in Hurricane Ida recovery efforts

  • 0
Cardinals-Saints canceled as Ida threatens Louisiana

This GOES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Ida in the Caribbean Sea. Tropical Storm Ida formed in the Caribbean on Thursday and forecasters said its track was aimed at the U.S. Gulf Coast, prompting Louisiana's governor to declare a state of emergency and forecasters to announce a hurricane watch for New Orleans. (NOAA via AP)

 HOGP
{{featured_button_text}}

New Orleans plunged into darkness hours after the storm slammed into Louisiana, killing at least one person.

Illinois is sending a 46-member urban search and rescue team to assist with hurricane recovery efforts in Louisiana, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office said Monday.

The team, which departed Monday morning, is made up of personnel from fire departments across Illinois and will be deployed for 16 days, according to the governor’s office.

In addition to helping with rescue and recovery areas in areas left flooded by the hurricanes, the teams will provide emergency medical care and emergency transportation as needed.

“This life-threatening storm is creating extremely dangerous conditions for residents who did not evacuate and Louisiana’s first responders,” Pritzker said in a statement. “Illinois’ brave first responders are well-trained and will work alongside local rescue teams in the coming days to provide essential support for affected residents.”

The state of Louisiana will cover the cost of the deployment.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Illinois State Police speak about Normal shooting that left 3 dead

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News