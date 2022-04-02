Watch now: Illinois National Guard unveils cybersecurity training range

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois National Guard soldiers and airmen often go to the range, especially during drill weekends, to train in tasks ranging from physical fitness to navigation and weapons qualification.

This year members will add another task to their list of training requirements: cybersecurity.

"We've seen cyber attacks throughout our nation, we read about them every day, and we're looking for each way that we might be able to assure that we're prepared and ready," Maj. Gen. Rich Neely, adjutant general of Illinois and commander of the Illinois National Guard, said in an interview on Saturday with Lee Enterprises. "We're working with civilian counterparts in case that happens, so what a great way to do that, bring them into an environment where we can work together for that bad day, and if that bad day ever happens, we're a little bit more prepared."

The Illinois National Guard announced its new Joint Cyber Range on Saturday at the Air National Guard's 183rd Air Wing in Springfield.

The range offers service members and civilian partners a new tool in the cyber domain and was designed to bring challenging but safe training to help respond to real-world cyber events.

Cyber events have been more prevalent in recent years, with attacks being reported during the 2016 U.S. presidential election and more recently with the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, making the case for cyber training even more demanding.

"First and most important is that it provides a venue for soldiers and airmen to try, fail and learn in the world of cybersecurity without negative externalities," First Lt. Paul Murley, the officer leading the cyber range project, said during Saturday's event. "Flight simulators are essential for pilot training, and similarly here, we are able to put operators into the cyber 'cockpit' without risking damage to real-world networks."

Murley, along with First Lt. Chris Muenter, said the range will have an isolated computing environment that is separate from the cloud and will allow for training scenarios to operate on their own network not connected to the Department of Defense.

Their "red vs. blue" training scenario involves two teams taking opposing sides, and while one side attempts to disrupt the network, the other side works to secure it and correct any vulnerabilities.

Col. Shawn Strahle, the Illinois National Guard's chief information officer and deputy chief of staff for information management, said the Department of Defense has safe cyber ranges, but the National Guard having its own will allow for more training opportunities locally and regionally.

"Having dedicated hardware allows us to take advantage of training opportunities as they arise," said Master Sgt. Chris Ward of the 183rd Wing's Air Communications Flight and a senior leader of the Joint Cyber Task Force.

Before, soldiers training in cyber scenarios would have to schedule use of unit-owned hardware in advance, due it being used for other missions, Ward said.

Now, with a dedicated space and platform, it will be easier for soldiers to access training while also training with state agencies, military services, corporate or utility partners and potentially international partners, Ward said.

"You do not have to deal with some of the constraints you'd have working with DOD networks," Ward said. "Having a closed, safe platform allows you to take the kid gloves off and really go at it."

Having had the opportunity to go to Poland and train with the the military's Cyber Warfare Center, Ward also hopes to host training session with the Illinois National Guard's State Partnership Program allies in the Polish military.

"I can also see it being used as a recruiting tool to attract more cyber talent into the Illinois National Guard as well as expose our cyber warriors to more opportunities in their civilian lives," Neely said.

