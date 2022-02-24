Watch now: Illinois lawmakers unite against Putin

In a rare show of bipartisanship, members of both parties have stated a desire for peace, with some calling for increased sanctions against Russia.

Combat veteran and U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., released a statement Thursday morning saying Putin must be held “fully, painfully and immediately accountable.”

“The human suffering caused — and any blood spilled — as a result of this unjustified and unjustifiable attack on Ukraine’s sovereign territory are solely on Vladimir Putin’s hands,” she said.

Duckworth’s fellow U.S. Senator, Dick Durbin, D-Ill., called the Russian invasion a “dire threat to the established international order” in a statement released late Wednesday.

U.S. Reps. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville; Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap; and Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, are all calling for tougher economic sanctions against Russia.

"Thugs like Putin only respond to strength. Now is the time for severe economic consequences,” Davis said in a statement released Thursday.

Strong sanctions are necessary, LaHood said, in order to “(cripple) Russia’s ability to make war.”

Bost went further, saying U.S. officials should react with “decisive action” against Russia.

“This isn’t the time for subtle nuance and split hairs,” he said in a social media post on Tuesday.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden introduced new economic sanctions on Russia’s security and financial industries. He also announced that more U.S. troops would be deployed to Europe.

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, said on television network News Nation on Thursday that Americans “must put country over party.”

"This is about protecting democracy and not allowing a leader like Vladimir Putin to continue to spread his authoritarian ways,” Bustos said.

Some other representatives still took the chance for partisan jabs at Biden.

U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, on Thursday criticized Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan and praised former President Donald Trump.

"Biden and the Democrats' open border policies allowed more than 2,000 Russian nationals to cross our southern border, and our border is still open while Putin issues threats to our homeland,” Miller said.

Lawmakers at the Illinois statehouse also issued responses to Ukraine on Thursday.

State Rep. Tom Demmer, R-Dixon, and Illinois House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Burr Ridge, both announced plans to file legislation addressing Russia and Ukraine. Demmer’s bill would increase funds to the Department of Human Services (DHS) for the current and next fiscal year to aid Ukrainian refugees resettling in Illinois.

Durkin’s bill would require Illinois to divest funds in Russian companies and would prevent the state from holding any Russian assets.

“Too often partisanship dominates our efforts in the General Assembly, but this is an opportunity for us to stand up as a bipartisan body and do what is right to support the Ukrainian people in the face of unimaginable hardship,” Durkin said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to get this done.”

