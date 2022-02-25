Watch now: Illinois election officials monitoring cyberattack threat

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois election authorities are closely monitoring ongoing developments and foreign cyberattacks tied to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, an official said Friday.

The websites of Ukraine’s defense, foreign and interior ministries were unreachable or painfully slow to load Thursday morning after a punishing wave of distributed-denial-of-service attacks as Russia struck at its neighbor. Cybersecurity researchers said unidentified attackers had infected hundreds of computers with destructive malware, some in neighboring Latvia and Lithuania.

Cyberattacks have been a key tool of Russian aggression in Ukraine since before 2014, when the Kremlin annexed Crimea and hackers tried to thwart elections. They were also used against Estonia in 2007 and Georgia in 2008. Their intent can be to sow panic, confuse and distract.

In July 2016, the Illinois State Board of Elections was subject to a data breach that was later confirmed by the Department of Justice to have been initiated by a Russian military officer. Twelve Russian intelligence officers were indicted.

Following the breach, the department changed virtually all its security protocols, said Matt Dietrich, a state elections spokesman. It also created the chief information security officer position and established the Cyber Navigator program, which ensures that all 108 local election authorities in Illinois have access to the same security resources as the state board.

“The (Russian) goal is to reduce confidence among American voters in their election system. That's what they want to do,” Dietrich said.

In McLean County, the county's cybersecurity specialist Bradley Beyer said that while "you never expect them to particularly target you...everybody's a target."

"The threat is always there and we are aware of it, and IT is always doing tests," Beyer said, adding that state board of elections sends the county clerk's office newsletters a few times a week with updated information or details about breaches elsewhere.

Furthermore, Beyer said McLean County has backups in case its systems are breached.

"If they damage anything or lockup the systems, we will be able to replace the data quickly and effectively," Beyer said.

Board of Election employees have been contacted by the chief information security officer and were told to be “extra vigilant” in following already established security measures, Dietrich said.

What Dietrich fears most isn’t a direct attack on election results, but an attack on voter confidence.

Dietrich said it’s not feasible for outside parties to remotely hack into tabulation systems on election day and change votes, and changing votes isn’t likely the hackers’ real goal.

McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael reiterated that point and said that after 2016, the county added a few positions for election day specifically to monitor social media for disinformation. About three workers will sift through sites such as Reddit, Facebook and Twitter, for suspicious or misleading posts that might say, for example, a voting site is out of ballots.

"These players out there that do this want to keep people from exercising their right to vote, so we're trying to build in as many safeguards as we can to stop that," Michael said.

Bloomington Election Commission Executive Director Suzanne Fahnestock said the election authority "continually" looks for information shared by the state and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Contrary to what many may think, Fahnestock and Michael said, election authorities work year-round to ensure voter information is protected.

"We don't wait until an election is in progress to start doing these things," Fahnestock said. "It's something we do throughout the year and we feel confident that our information and the election will be as secure as we can make it."

Employees at the Bloomington Election Commission and the McLean County Clerk's office are trained and reminded frequently on how to avoid phishing emails, how to send and receive emails, and how to detect suspicious information.

No voter records or information were changed by the 2016 data breach, and election results were also not affected, Dietrich said. But the Russian hackers were able to access the personal information of around 500,000 Illinois voters, and concerns that that could happen again remain.

“The point isn't that someone could come in and erase voter data. Because they tried that in 2016,” Dietrich said. “The point is that an intruder doesn't have to be successful in doing anything. All they have to do is get into a system and it shakes voter confidence.”

Russia pledged to enact "consequences" for any country that became involved in the conflict, raising fears the country could retaliate against private or public cyber networks after the U.S. put sanctions into place. Federal authorities have said they have detected no credible threats to crucial infrastructure. President Joe Biden has said the U.S. is "prepared to respond."

Russian state broadcaster RT also said it was subjected to “massive” denial-of-service attacks after the online collective Anonymous pledged to carry out cyberattacks in support of Ukraine.

RT said in a statement that the attacks on its websites came from about 100 million devices, mostly based in the U.S. But the broadcaster said it was resolving the issues and its website appeared to be functioning normally Friday.

Concerns about ransomware and cyberattacks have already been a major focus for election officials across the U.S. heading into the midterms. In a handful of states, authorities are investigating whether local officials directed or aided in suspected security breaches at their own election offices. At least some have expressed doubt about the 2020 presidential election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

