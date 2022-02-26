Watch now: Illinois elected officials celebrate Biden’s Supreme Court nominee

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois’ Democratic U.S. senators and statewide officials celebrated after President Joe Biden announced his nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Friday, making Jackson the first Black woman ever nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., issued a statement Friday morning calling Jackson an “extraordinary nominee.”

“To be the first to make history in our nation you need to have an exceptional life story,” Durbin said. “We will begin immediately to move forward on her nomination with the careful, fair, and professional approach she and America are entitled to.”

Durbin chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee. Jackson will testify before the Judiciary Committee in a hearing sometime in the coming months. After the hearing, the Committee traditionally refers the nominee to the full Senate for consideration.

Jackson was previously confirmed as a member of the U.S. Court of the Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit with a 53-44 vote in the Senate.

“Judge Jackson’s achievements are well known to the Senate Judiciary Committee as we approved her to the D.C. Circuit less than a year ago with bipartisan support,” Durbin said.

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., said in a statement on Friday that Jackson’s nomination would bring to the Supreme Court “an important perspective that has been ignored for far too long in this country.”

“Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is one of the most impressive individuals nominated to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States in our nation’s history,” Duckworth said.

The Senator said she looks forward to a “timely” confirmation hearing.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker took to Twitter Friday to share his thoughts on Jackson’s nomination.

“Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is an excellent choice for the Supreme Court, and I urge the Senate to take swift action to confirm this exceptionally bright legal mind to the court,” Pritzker said.

Illinois Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton also released a statement commending Biden for his pick.

“As the first Black woman elected Lt. Governor of Illinois, I understand the weight of responsibility, the joy, and the determination that comes with being a first. We work so we will not be the last—so that our passion and our narratives always have a seat at the table where decisions are made,” Stratton said Friday.

Biden had pledged to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court as he campaigned for the 2020 presidential election.

After Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement in January, Durbin released a statement thanking Breyer for his service and saying he hoped to move along Biden’s nominee “expeditiously.”

