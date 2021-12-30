 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

breaking topical top story

Watch now: Illinois COVID cases top 30,000 in new state daily record

  • 0

US Jobless Claims , Reach Pandemic Low . Amid an influx of new COVID-19 cases, Fox Business reports the number of Americans filing for jobless benefits dropped to a pandemic low last week. Amid an influx of new COVID-19 cases, Fox Business reports the number of Americans filing for jobless b…

Many governors across the country are urging residents to scale back any New Year's gatherings. 

CHICAGO — Illinois has 30,386 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed statewide, public health officials announced Thursday, smashing by more than 9,000 the previous state record for new cases in a day and nearly doubling the high from last fall’s surge.

The previous record was set on Christmas Eve when more than 21,000 infections were diagnosed, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

CNN reports the explosion of Omicron-related coronavirus cases are filling up hospitals in the United States. 

Officials have urged Illinois residents to get fully vaccinated with boosters while the state’s hospitals face their greatest burden since Dec. 1, 2020. Coronavirus patients occupied 5,689 hospital beds statewide Wednesday night — nearly all of them unvaccinated, officials said. That was a net increase of 218 patients in one day.

COVID-19 deaths are mounting as well, with 87 more confirmed Thursday. Illinois has averaged 55 deaths per day over the last week, a rate that has more than tripled in a month.

“All of this is due to Omicron,” Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said of the highly infectious variant.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: US jobless claims reach pandemic low

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News