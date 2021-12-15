Watch now: IDOT warns motorists of high winds Thursday

 Skip to main content
Stormy and severe weather expected to move across the Plains into the Mississippi Valley will bring a risk for isolated tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and heavy rain.

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Transportation says high winds Thursday will have the potential to impact travel.

"Drivers of oversized/overweight permitted vehicles should be especially prepared, with sustained gusts posing an increased risk of losing control or tipping. Other drivers should be cautious as well and keep a distance when traveling near larger vehicles," the department said.

Gusts of up to 60 mph are possible across the state. 

The warning came as a powerful storm system Wednesday closed highways in western Kansas, spawned numerous tornado warnings in Nebraska and raised concerns about fires because of unusually high temperatures.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for an area stretching from New Mexico to upper Michigan, including Wisconsin and Illinois. Gusts topping 80 mph were recorded in the Texas Panhandle and western Kansas. The weather service said an automated observation site in Lamar, Colorado, recorded a gust of 107 mph Wednesday morning. Wind gusts of 100 mph were reported in Russell, Kansas.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. 

