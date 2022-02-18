 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Watch now: Hundreds of flights canceled, traffic pileups after snowfall

  • 0

CHICAGO — More than 500 flights were canceled at Chicago's two international airports and Illinois State Police urged motorists to stay off roads Thursday after as much as 4 inches of wind-blown snow led to whiteout conditions and multiple pileups.

More than 380 flights were canceled at O’Hare International Airport and more than 140 at Midway Airport, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Snow fell at a rate of 1-2 inches per hour and was and blown by winds gusting as high as 40 mph, the National Weather Service said.

The Illinois Department of Transportation closed Interstate 39 north of Bloomington Thursday afternoon after state police said a pileup several hundred yards long involved approximately 100 vehicles.

I-74 eastbound near Champaign was completely blocked for a while after a crash involving several semitrailers, police said.

“Numerous crashes and whiteout conditions are making travel extremely dangerous if not impossible,” Master Sgt. Matt McCormick said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside America's first supervised drug injection site

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News