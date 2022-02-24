Watch now: How Illinois could feel impact of Ukraine conflict

Even Illinois residents who do not have direct ties to Ukraine or Russia may soon feel the effects of the invasion and the accompanying sanctions on the Russian economy. One place that will be felt is at the pump, as oil and gasoline prices rise.

People in the energy industry have been following the developments in Russia and Ukraine for months now, said Illinois Petroleum Resources Board Executive Director Seth Whitehead.

Both global and U.S. benchmark crude oils crossed $100 a barrel by Thursday.

Whitehead said: “$100 oil is not good for anyone."

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that opened with air and missile strikes on military facilities before troops and tanks rolled across the borders from the north, east and south.

World stock markets plunged and oil prices soared over concerns that heating bills and food prices would skyrocket.

Russia and Ukraine are major producers not only of energy products but also grains and various other commodities. War could upend global supplies, as could sanctions brought by the United States and other allies.

There are also concerns about price hikes on fertilizer, a major export of Russia, and the impact on the domestic agriculture sector.

Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis with the Oil Price Information Service, said gas prices could climb above $4 a gallon in Illinois. Prices could also jump nationwide with the Western states, where there is less refining capacity, posting the biggest increases.

It’s possible the highest prices will come in the next 60 days, with prices easing toward the end of the year.

“Right now, we’re going to get a little bit of a price shock,” Kloza said. “For the short term, you’re going to see noticeable increases in all sorts of fuel prices.”

Kloza said the gasoline price he worries most about is diesel because it can drive inflation.

“Everything that moves across the country is powered by diesel,” he said.

So far the U.S. has not directly targeted the energy sector in sanctions, Whitehead said. He guesses that part of the reasoning for that is that it could send energy prices even higher. Oil had already been at record high demand for this time of year and there has been a long-term decrease in investment in new oil and gas ventures.

The U.S. also became a net petroleum importer last year, with record high imports from Russia as part of that. Whitehead believes part of the problem was the blocking of the Keystone Pipeline, which increased reliance on Russian imports.

“Last year we were getting a lot more oil from Russian than I think people realize,” Whitehead said.

The Chicago Tribune, The Pantagraph and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0