Watch now: Here's when top HSHS hospitals official predicts latest COVID surge will peak

A top official for the Hospital Sisters Health System predicts COVID-19 cases that are surging now will peak in about two to three weeks.

Dr. Marc Shelton, the chief clinical officer for HSHS, offered the prediction Friday in a news conference announcing a record-high number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the hospital system, which has locations in Illinois and Wisconsin.

"My prediction on when the peak is: I'm hoping less than two weeks. ... It could be more like three, hopefully not four," Shelton told reporters.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the time between exposure to the coronavirus and getting sick with COVID-19 is thought to be about two weeks.

Shelton noted that the surge follows New Year's and Christmas holidays one to two weeks ago, when people are more likely to have have gathered with friends and family.

He and other hospital officials said they continue to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, including getting a booster shot, to reduce their likelihood of needing hospitalization.

"For several weeks now, the number of hospitalized patients who have been unvaccinated is 80%," Shelton said.

