Watch now: Gauging the winners in new Illinois redistricting map

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the congressional redistricting map into law last week, cementing a Democratic gerrymander that the party hopes will give them a 14-3 advantage over Republicans in the state delegation.

But not so fast, says national experts who rate House races.

The C-shaped district winds from Rockford to the Quad Cities and down to Peoria and Bloomington-Normal, picking up several smaller college and industry towns in between.

It was drawn by state legislative Democrats to maximize the party's chances in northwestern Illinois by connecting its urban areas.

It moves from a district, in its current boundaries, that voted for President Donald Trump twice to one, with the changes signed into law, that voted for President Joe Biden by eight points.

The seat is currently held by retiring Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-East Moline.

Bustos barely held on in 2020, defeating Republican Esther Joy King by just over 12,000 votes, or about a four percentage point margin.

Though Democrats shored up the district, which also voted for the Democratic candidates for governor and attorney general in 2018 and comptroller and U.S. Senate in 2016, there are several factors that render it competitive.

"If it were kind of a neutral or lean Democratic year in terms of the political climate, I wouldn't be calling it a tossup," said Kent Redfield, a retired professor of political science at the University of Illinois Springfield. "But the fact that the president's numbers are so bad and the Democrats are not getting their act together, a lot of that bleeds into this open seat."

Midterm elections tend to break against the party in power, which will put Democrats at a disadvantage. Plus, a divided primary field creates uncertainty over what type of candidate, a moderate or liberal, will emerge in the traditionally blue collar region.

Either way, the Democrat will not have the benefit of incumbency while likely having to face King, who has already raised nearly $1 million.

"They've not built up the kinds of things that allow you to localize a race and keep it from becoming nationalized," Redfield said. "And the more the race is nationalized and the less the Democrats really turn things around, the more that's going to advantage a Republican candidate, everything else being equal."

The Democratic candidates include Rockford Ald. Jonathan Logemann; Angie Normoyle, a member of the Rock County Board; Eric Sorensen, a former television meteorologist; and former state Rep. Litesa Wallace, D-Rockford. State Sen. Steve Stadelman, D-Rockford, is also mulling a run.

Outside of the three uber-conservative downstate districts that Democrats packed Republicans into, the 17th district is the best pickup opportunity for the party. But it might not be the only one.

Cook also has Illinois' 6th, 13th and 14th congressional districts ranked as "lean Democratic," meaning the seats favor the party but by no means are a lock.

The 6th is a suburban Chicago district that includes portions of eastern DuPage County and southwestern Cook County. Two incumbent Democrats, Rep. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove, and Rep. Marie Newman, D-LaGrange, are running to represent the district.

The 13th is a downstate district that stretches the Metro East region to Champaign-Urbana, picking up urban precincts in Springfield and Decatur in between. It is an open seat with Democrats Nikki Budzinski and David Palmer announcing campaigns.

The 14th is a suburban-exurban district that stretches from Aurora, Naperville and Joliet to college town DeKalb and the blue collar Illinois Valley towns of Ottawa, LaSalle and Peru. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville lives in the district.

Each voted for Biden by about 11 points, a margin many believe will be difficult for Republicans to overcome, especially with Democratic incumbents representing the two Chicago area districts.

However, that is still within the swing against the party in the recent governors races in New Jersey and Virginia.

Basically, the map Democrats passed may only result in a 14-3 map in a good Democratic year. In a year with a mild GOP wave, it is not hard to see the 17th district going red. In a major wave year, other seats could be vulnerable.

Either way, Republicans think they have an opportunity to win seats that were not drawn for them.

“I’ll be happy to say very loudly here, we are going to compete in a lot more districts then what the Democrats in Springfield who drew this map thought we would,” Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, told the Chicago Sun-Times on Tuesday.

It was an easy call since Democrats drew his home into the district without any other GOP incumbents.

Still, if Davis wanted to run in his old 13th district, he would have had a fighting chance, even with the changes that made the seat more Democratic.

And though a Democratic majority congressional delegation is cemented, it should not surprise anyone if Republicans are competitive in more races than map drawers intended.

State campaign updates

Chicago firefighter Michael Kelly was appointed last week to fill the House seat vacated in early November by Rep. John D'Amico, D-Chicago.

The district includes portions of Chicago's far Northwest Side and northern suburbs. Kelly received the backing of D'Amico and several influential trade unions, which tipped the scales in his favor over six other applicants. He plans to run for a full term next year.

The change puts the lid on a Chicago political dynasty.

D'Amico's grandfather Anthony Laurino was 39th Ward alderman from 1965 to 1994. D'Amico's aunt, Margaret Laurino, was then appointed by Mayor Richard M. Daley to the role, which she held until 2019.

D'Amico is the political director of the influential Plumbers Local Union 130.

Meanwhile, state Rep. Mike Murphy, R-Springfield, announced his resignation from the House on Tuesday.

The move was expected after Murphy, who's served in the House since 2019, was named president and CEO of the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce.

A longtime businessman, Murphy is best known as the former owner of Charlie Parker's Diner, the Springfield haunt famous for its jumbo-sized pancakes.

But new job or not, he was already unlikely to run for reelection after he was drawn into the same district as state Rep. Avery Bourne, R-Morrisonville, in the once-a-decade redistricting process. Many consider Bourne a rising star in the Republican Party.

Sangamon County Republicans will have one month to appoint someone to serve the remaining 13 months of Murphy's term.

Keep an eye on the names that emerge as possible replacements. Murphy's district overlaps with portions of the new 48th Senate district, which contains most of Springfield and Decatur.

Some Republicans will push to appoint someone who will use the office as a springboard for a run against state Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield, who is considered a top target for Senate Republicans in 2022.

The 48th is a swing district that was barely carried by Trump in 2016. Biden won it by four points in 2020. Turner was appointed in early 2021 to replace Andy Manar, who resigned to become a top advisor to Pritzker.

