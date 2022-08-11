Watch now: Final supermoon of the year rises Thursday night

CHICAGO TRIBUNE
CHICAGO - Tribune photographer John J. Kim’s time-lapse video of the moon rising over Chicago last night is just a preview of what’s to come.
Those who enjoy watching the skies will see two events take place: A supermoon will compete with the Perseid meteor shower to light the night.
The Perseid meteor shower will peak on Thursday night into the early hours of Friday, according to the American Meteor Society, though it has been active for weeks with star-gazers spotting Perseids as early as late July.
Meteor activity will continue to increase leading up to Thursday, and its peak will coincide with a full supermoon. The moon will rise as the sun sets Thursday and its light will wash out many of the dimmer meteors, significantly reducing the number of shooting stars to 10 to 20 per hour “at best,” according to NASA.
This will be the last supermoon of this year’s trilogy; the last two were in June and July. It’s expected to look bigger and brighter than the regular moon and will not be seen again until July 2023.
The best weather conditions for watching the Perseids and the supermoon are predicted across much of the West Coast, the central Plains and around the Great Lakes.
Photos: Supermoon graces skies worldwide
A supermoon rises over the Mediterranean Sea, in front of a residential compound, in the southern coastal city of Mersin, Turkey, Wednesdsay, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Hussein Malla
The full moon rises over the Mediterranean sea as people on a boat enjoy, in southern coastal city of Larnaca, in the southeast island of Cyprus, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The Full Moon is known as the Buck Moon and also a Supermoon. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Petros Karadjias
The Buck Supermoon rises behind lights near the town of Aegio, in the northern Peloponnese, Greece, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Petros Giannakouris
The full moon rises in the evening behind the Frauenkirche in Dresden, Germany, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. At the same time, the moon is close to the earth, which is why it is called a supermoon. (Robert Michael/dpa via AP)
Robert Michael
Numerous people stand on the Olympiaberg and look at the sunset or the moonrise in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The moon shows up in the night to Wednesday as a supermoon. In the south clouds have partly prevented the view of the moon. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)
Sven Hoppe
The full moon rises over the Statue of King Faisal I, in central Baghdad, Iraq, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The Full Moon is known as the Buck Moon and also a Supermoon. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
Hadi Mizban
The full moon rises over Baghdad, Iraq, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The Full Moon is known as the Buck Moon and also a Supermoon. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
Hadi Mizban
The full moon rises over a private house in the village of Putilovo, 70 kilometeres (43 miles) east of St. Petersburg, Russia, late Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Dmitri Lovetsky
The full moon rises over a private house in the village of Putilovo, 70 kilometeres (43 miles) east of St. Petersburg, Russia, late Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Dmitri Lovetsky
The full moon rises over a private house in the village of Putilovo, 70 kilometeres (43 miles) east of St. Petersburg, Russia, late Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Dmitri Lovetsky
The full moon rises over the 'Mr Arbitrium' sculpture by Italian artist Emanuele Giannelli leaning to the Peace Arch, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Full Moon is known as the Buck Moon and also a Supermoon. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Luca Bruno
The full moon rises over the 'Mr Arbitrium' sculpture by Italian artist Emanuele Giannelli leaning to the Peace Arch, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Full Moon is known as the Buck Moon and also a Supermoon. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Luca Bruno
The full moon rises over the Sforzesco Castle, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Full Moon is known as the Buck Moon and also a Supermoon. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Luca Bruno
A plane passes in front of a full moon Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Milwaukee. The moon's orbit brought it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon. One name for Wednesday’s full moon is the “Buck moon”==a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
A bird passes in front of a full moon Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Milwaukee. The moon's orbit brought it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon. That can make the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter, weather permitting. One name for Wednesday’s full moon is the “Buck moon”--a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
