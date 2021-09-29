Watch now: Expect state to further boast Obama's Illinois ties

The project, located near the University of Chicago on the city’s South Side, has the potential to be transformative for the neighborhoods surrounding it. And it secures the city’s — and, by extension, the state’s — place in the story of the former president and his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama.
Obama, speaking at the groundbreaking, said “it feels natural for Michelle and me to want to give back to Chicago and to the South Side, in particular,” noting it’s “the place where she grew up and I came into my own, where our children were born, where we made so many friends, and where I launched my political career.”
Still, Obama is nowhere near as lionized in Illinois as Lincoln is.
The 16th president's face appears on nearly every Illinois license plate and his name is literally etched in the state nickname. Statues of Lincoln appear everywhere. Parks and schools are named after him. State employees get his birthday off as a paid holiday in addition to the more widespread celebration of President's Day.
And of course, the state operates the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield. Lincoln's Springfield home and the New Salem village he once lived in are national and state historic sites, respectively.
As a relatively recent former president, Obama has not yet achieved this level of legend in his adopted home state. But that's not stopping folks from trying to memorialize him.
In 2016, then-Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner signed legislation proclaiming Aug. 4 "Barack Obama Day" in the state. The holiday is commemorative, meaning it celebrates Obama without closing government offices.
There have been several proposals to rename state expressways after Obama, but only one that's been successful. In 2018, Rauner signed legislation proclaiming Interstate 55 as "Barack Obama Presidential Expressway" from near Pontiac to Interstate 294 in suburban Chicago. An initial proposal would have named the whole stretch from Chicago to Springfield after Obama.
Bill Daley, Obama's former chief of staff, floated renaming the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago after Obama during his mayoral campaign in 2019, but the idea died with his campaign. U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Chicago, has also recently proposed naming Interstate 57 in Obama's honor.
And Obama is a strong candidate to receive a statue in the Illinois Capitol.
In April, Illinois House Speaker Chris Welch, D-Hillside, announced the creation of the StatueandMonumentReviewTaskForce, which has been conducting a review of monuments on state property.
Last year, amid a national reckoning on race, statues of Stephen Douglas and Pierre Menard were removed from Statehouse grounds due to their status as slaveholders.
Lawmakers in both parties say Obama should get a statue on the Capitol grounds along with Reagan. A Lincoln statue, of course, adorns the front of the Capitol grounds.
Attendance at the fair's opening weekend, which featured singers Kane Brown and Toby Keith as the headlining Grandstand acts, was up from 2019 while weekdays and the last weekend saw a decline.
“I think being able to overcome the challenges brought on by the pandemic and safely bring back so many families to the fairgrounds is a great accomplishment,” said fair manager Kevin Gordon.
Still, it should be noted that Illinois’ fair was far less attended than its counterpart events in surrounding states. Iowa and Minnesota’s fairs each drew more than 1 million. More than 841,000 attended the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair. And about 830,000 attended the Indiana State Fair.
Rabine endorsed by controversial Turning Point founder
Gary Rabine, one of four candidates running for the GOP nomination for Illinois governor, received the endorsement of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk on Tuesday.
It’s not unexpected — Rabine has long been a board member at Turning Point, a group that seeks to promote conservative politics on college campuses.
Perhaps Kirk can help Rabine generate sum buzz in the GOP primary. But he’s probably not the kind of company an Illinois statewide candidate wants to keep if they want to win a general election.
1 of 17
Obama Library
Former President Barack Obama, second from left, is joined by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, left, former first lady Michelle Obama, and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Obama Presidential Center Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Former President Barack Obama speaks as Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, left, and former first lady Michelle Obama, right, listen during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Obama Presidential Center Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Michelle Breger sanitizes the podium after the previous speaker, as former first lady Michelle Obama approaches it to speak during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Obama Presidential Center Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Former President Barack Obama hugs his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Obama Presidential Center, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Former President Barack Obama, center, shakes Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's hand as Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker applauds during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Obama Presidential Center, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Former President Barack Obama shakes Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's hand during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Obama Presidential Center, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago public schools student Trenton Banks speaks before introducing former President Barack Obama as Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, left, and former first lady Michelle Obama listen during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Obama Presidential Center, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago public schools student Zell Wilson speaks before introducing former first lady Michelle Obama as Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker listens during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Obama Presidential Center, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
A plane tows a sign criticizing the cutting down of trees for the building of the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park during the groundbreaking ceremony for the center Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
A plane tows a sign criticizing the cutting down of trees for the building of the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park during the groundbreaking ceremony for the center Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
