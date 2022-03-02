Watch now: Democrats seek to distance themselves from Madigan as Pritzker acknowledges meeting with feds during investigation

After decades operating in the shadow of Michael Madigan, Illinois Democrats on Wednesday sought to distance themselves from the longtime House speaker and state party chairman after he was indicted on federal corruption charges, even as Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office acknowledged the governor had spoken with investigators working the case.

The racketeering and bribery allegations come at the start of an election year in which Pritzker seeks a second term and his fellow Democrats seek to hold on to the supermajorities in the House and Senate that Madigan and his political organization helped build through their ground-level campaign work and control of legislative mapmaking.

Republicans, who have long cast Madigan as the villain in their political campaigns, looked to capitalize on Wednesday’s long-anticipated indictment as they seek a greater voice in Springfield.

Pritzker spoke with federal investigators virtually for an hour last month from his home, spokeswoman Emily Bittner said in a statement.

“Federal law enforcement informed the governor that he was only a witness, and the governor agreed to their request to speak to them about his experiences with and knowledge of Mike Madigan,” Bittner said. “He answered every question they posed and we encourage you to ask federal authorities for any additional details that they are willing to provide.”

U.S. Attorney John Lausch said Wednesday that there is no allegation of wrongdoing against Pritzker.

Shortly after the charges against Madigan were made public, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, who chairs the county Democratic Party, called on Madigan to step down as committeeman for Chicago’s 13th Ward, his longtime power base on the Southwest Side.

“Our political organizations should not double as criminal enterprises,” Preckwinkle said in a statement.

Madigan also is state central committeeman in the 3rd Congressional District. Madigan’s successor as state party chair, U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly of Matteson, urged him to resign from that post.

News of the impending charges broke as Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for an event at the University of Illinois at Chicago on Wednesday afternoon to promote President Joe Biden’s economic agenda.

Neither Pritzker nor Lightfoot mentioned Madigan by name in response to reporters’ questions, which came before the indictment was handed down, but the mayor, drawing on her years as a federal prosecutor, said U.S. Attorney John Lausch’s office will have built its case carefully.

“This is a kind of case, if this is in fact true, of such incredible significance — somebody who has really shaped Illinois politics for 40 years, dominated almost every aspect of life, from a political standpoint, from a legislative standpoint — you better have a tight case because you’re going to take the shot, you’re not going to want to miss,” Lightfoot said.

Pritzker, who has sought to distance himself from Madigan despite the former speaker’s role in helping achieve some of the major legislative accomplishments of the governor’s first year in office, repeated a well-worn refrain about the need to “root out corruption wherever it exists in government.”

“It’s why we’ve passed and I’ve signed ethics reforms in the state of Illinois,” Pritzker said.

After the charges became public, Pritzker issued a more strongly worded statement, calling the charges “a condemnation of a system infected with promises of pay-to-play.”

“The era of corruption and self-dealing among Illinois politicians must end,” Pritzker said. “The conduct alleged in this indictment is deplorable and a stark violation of the public’s trust. Michael Madigan must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

The changes to state ethics laws Pritzker has signed have been largely panned by good-government groups as weak responses to the state’s pervasive public corruption. That includes a measure last year that prompted the resignation of the legislature’s top watchdog.

Pritzker downplayed the part Madigan played in advancing proposals that will play a prominent role in the governor’s reelection bid this year, including a minimum-wage increase, legalization of marijuana and a $45 billion statewide construction program.

“The legislation that I’ve gotten passed over the course of the last three years, for the most part has gotten overwhelming support, sometimes bipartisan, overwhelming support,” Pritzker said. “So look, I attribute that to running a campaign that’s about issues, convincing people who live in the districts of the people who voted for it, that they ought to vote for it.”

In Springfield, House Republican leader Jim Durkin of Western Springs, who long sparred with Madigan, said Wednesday “may be the darkest day in Illinois government history.”

“This is not just an indictment against Michael Madigan,” Durkin said, ”but it’s an indictment against the Democrat Party of Illinois that he ran for decades. It also starts at the top with Gov. Pritzker, who was elected with the full force and backing of Michael Madigan.”

Those words foreshadowing the GOP’s campaign strategy were echoed by the five Republicans vying to challenge Pritzker in November.

Even though Madigan was deposed from state government more than a year ago, the indictment served as a way to resurrect his name and seek to make it synonymous with Democratic corruption.

Republican candidates seeking to challenge Pritzker assailed Madigan for presiding over a “culture of corruption” at the state Capitol and pledged to fight for tough ethics reforms if elected.

“It’s time we put a stop to the Pritzker-Madigan corruption that has been plaguing this state for decades, and the only way we can do that is to change our government from within and get rid of the politicians like J.B. Pritzker who continues enabling the Mike Madigans of the world,” said Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, one of the five GOP governor candidates.

Another, state Sen. Darren Bailey of Xenia, vowed to “root out” corruption if elected.

“If we truly want to restore integrity to the Illinois government, we must elect new leaders who will stand up and demand accountability,” Bailey said.

Cryptocurrency venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan of Petersburg, on Twitter, labeled Madigan as “the very face of Illinois corruption.”

Former state Sen. Paul Schimpf of Waterloo, a former military prosecutor, accused Pritzker of failing to stand up to Madigan’s corruption.

“No amount of revisionist history gives the governor the right to clutch his pearls now,” Schimpf said. “My hope is that this is the dawn of a new day in Illinois.”

Madigan’s successor, Democratic House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch of Hillside, was left to defend his leadership of a special committee in 2020 that was charged with investigating whether Madigan had engaged in conduct unbecoming of a lawmaker and should’ve faced ejection from the House.

“I said all along during the course of that process that I thought there was a more appropriate forum to deal with the things that we have been hearing in the public domain, and I thought that forum was the United States attorney’s office,” Welch told reporters outside his Capitol office. “The United States attorney’s office has all the resources that it needs to properly and thoroughly investigate allegations of corruption. I knew that all along.

“And we said that it was proper for United States Attorney John Lausch to be the one to conduct an investigation. Not a legislative committee. And what we have learned today was that, indeed, they did their job and they have brought an indictment of our former speaker.”

Welch said the chamber under his leadership must now focus on restoring trust. He touted the naming of a new legislative inspector general and other efforts during his last 13 months as House speaker in being “open, accessible and transparent.”

“I think here in the last 13 months, if you speak to our colleagues on both sides of the aisle, I’ve done it my way. The Chris Welch way. The only way I know how,” Welch said. “And it’s a new day in Springfield.”

The beginning of the end for Madigan as speaker came when a group of 19 House Democrats publicly opposed giving him another term, denying him the majority he needed among his party’s members.

One of the first to speak out was Rep. Kelly Cassidy of Chicago, who on Wednesday said those who stood against Madigan “knew that our chamber, our state and our party deserved better leadership and the unfolding corruption scandal would only continue erode public confidence in our work.”

“The first thing you do when you get cancer is you cut out the cancer, then you treat what happened afterward,” Cassidy said.

