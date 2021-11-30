Watch now: CVS, Illinois attorney general announce use of time-delay safes to prevent pharmacy thefts

CHICAGO — CVS Health representatives, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and law enforcement officials gathered Tuesday to announce the rollout of time-delay safes in CVS pharmacies throughout the state — a measure intended to prevent pharmacy robberies in Illinois.

All 392 CVS pharmacy locations in Illinois now have the time-delay safe technology “up and running,” said Tom Moriarty, CVS Health’s chief policy officer. That includes CVS Health’s pharmacies located inside Target stores, he added.

“We believe this step is a meaningful contribution to our efforts to prevent prescription drug misuse and diversion here in Illinois, and make every community where we sit a safer place,” Moriarty said.

The CVS safes, which will be used for narcotics, operate on time delays that shift each day, officials said. A code must be entered to start the timer, and the safes cannot be opened until the timer expires.

When the timer expires, pharmacists remove only the drugs needed for that day. That means that if there was a robbery, the rest of the pharmacy’s narcotics would remain locked in the safe, which cannot be opened on demand, Moriarty said. Signage will alert potential robbers to the presence of the technology, a measure intended to serve as an additional deterrent to theft.

House Democratic Leader Greg Harris announces retirement plans Illinois House Democratic Leader Greg Harris said Monday he will not seek reelection in 2022 and will step down from the General Assembly after eight terms in office.

The new safes are a measure in support of the attorney general’s recently established Organized Retail Crime Task Force, officials said.

CVS’s time-delay safes have already been implemented in 20 states and Washington, D.C., Moriarty said. They have shown “significant success” in those areas, he added.

Raoul described pharmaceutical thefts as a crime carried out by “well-organized crime rings” who target drugs such as oxycodone and hydrocodone. Raoul said other types of retail crimes, such as “smash and grab” thefts, were also “more often that not” incidents that were not isolated and could often be traced to larger organized crime enterprises.

“The installation of the safes is also a step toward preventing addictive substances from being sold illegally into our communities,” Raoul said.

Moriarty said retail thefts, including pharmacy thefts, have increased during the pandemic. Some products stolen from CVS during retail thefts are then sold illegally on online retailers, he said.

“It’s in part opportunity,” Raoul said when asked why he thought retail thefts had increased during the pandemic. “I think the crime rings seize upon despair and use some of the perpetrators as mules to feed their larger business.”

Moriarty said he appreciated the collaboration on the issue of pharmacy thefts.

“As we all know too well, this challenge is a complicated one,” Moriarty said. “It didn’t start overnight, it will not be solved overnight. But each step that we can take along the way is a step forward and a step that can make a difference in each of the communities in which we sit.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0