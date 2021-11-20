Watch now: Coronavirus cases continue to increase in Illinois ahead of one of year’s busiest travel weekends

Just ahead of what traditionally has been one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, Illinois health officials on Friday reported 5,720 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus, the second most in a single day since January.

The latest daily COVID-19 case count pushed the average number of new cases over the past week to 4,040 per day, up 25% from the previous week’s average of 3,229 cases per day.

The late-summer surge, driven by the highly contagious delta variant, peaked at 4,440 cases per day during the week ending Sept. 4.

IDPH data shows that the statewide positivity rate, or percent of tests with a positive result, also has been climbing in recent weeks. The latest data shows the rate approaching 4% for the state, after the rate hit a low in late October that was near 2%. But it’s still far lower than the 6% positivity rate the state saw in August, as the prior surge was gaining steam.

Also rising since late October are the number of Illinoisans hospitalized for COVID-19, now topping 1,600, compared with just over 1,300 before Halloween. It still remains far below the 6,100 from Illinois’ deadliest surge a year ago.

State data shows the highest rate of new cases is in the portion of Illinois west of the Chicago region, which the state health department labels as the North region. That region is averaging more than 56 new infections per day detected per 100,000 residents. Chicago has the lowest rate of new cases in the state, 23 per 100,000 residents. The rate in suburban Cook County is 30; in DuPage-Kane counties, 31; Lake and McHenry counties, 34; and Will and Kankakee counties, 43.

Illinois’ latest increase in cases follows a trend of rising cases and hospitalizations in northern states, particularly in the Great Plains and Midwest. While Illinois’ hospitalizations have risen, its average rate of daily COVID-19 admissions, 4.8 per 100,000 residents, remains as low or lower than in neighboring states.

After the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines for all adults six months after their last dose, the Illinois Department of Public Health encouraged all eligible residents to get another shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made the recommendation final Friday afternoon.

“For continued, ongoing protection, we are urging everyone who is eligible to get a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine to get one,” state Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement.

The state also launched a new campaign to encourage vaccinations, calling it “the greatest gift” to give during the upcoming holiday season. Ads in a variety of media will run in English and Spanish, with the cost covered by federal relief funds.

Health officials have attributed the last increase in cases to more people spending time unmasked indoors as the weather turns colder.