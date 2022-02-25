Watch now: College towns stand out amid broader downstate Illinois population decline

SPRINGFIELD — Carbondale city manager Gary Williams was under no illusions that the 2020 U.S. census count would be good for his community, one of a handful of Illinois college towns devastated by steep enrollment drops this past decade.

Williams had expected the city, home to Southern Illinois University Carbondale, to drop from its 2010 population of 25,902 to somewhere below 25,000. But its 2020 count of 21,857 — a decline of more than 4,000 — was "definitely lower than we expected," he acknowledged.

"We were not expected to fall this low," Williams said. "And we don't think that that's an accurate reflection of our population."

A mix of enrollment decline at higher education institutions in their communities and the untimely clearing out of students during the COVID-19 pandemic have left these communities bracing for lasting impacts, ranging from greater strain on budgets to the potential loss of "Home Rule" status.

Many believe their communities were shortchanged by the census, especially with how students were counted. Some plan to challenge the results while others say it would likely not result in substantial change.

This is the first story in an occasional Lee Enterprises series examining the 2020 U.S. Census count and its impact on downstate Illinois.

'Eerily close'

All but 14 of Illinois’ 102 counties experienced population decline this past decade, but the distribution was uneven, with eight counties in populous northeastern Illinois (Cook County, the five suburban “collar” counties and exurban Grundy and Kendall counties) combining for nearly 149,000 in population growth.

But the rest of the state combined to lose nearly 167,000 people, creating a net loss of more than 18,000 residents and making Illinois just one of three states to lose population this decade.

Looking a layer even deeper, there was perhaps no collection of downstate communities harder hit than college towns, particularly those where "directional" universities are located.

In Charleston, home of Eastern Illinois University, the population dropped from 21,838 to 17,286, a more than one-fifth decrease. Macomb, home of Western Illinois University, saw a similar drop, going from 19,288 in 2010 to 15,051 in 2020.

DeKalb, home of Northern Illinois University, went from 43,862 to 40,290, about an 8% decline.

Those are declines of 4,552, 4,237 and 3,572, respectively. Combine that with Carbondale's 4,045 drop and the total drop is 16,406.

From this perspective, these four communities account for more than 90% of the state's population decline over the previous decade.

And the raw population drop in each community is “eerily close,” said Macomb Mayor Mike Inman.

"I think that we can draw a direct connection between all of our declines in population to the pandemic and the way the census bureau conducted it," Inman said. "We knew we were going to be down anyway. Unfortunately, that's been the trend for all of the directional institutions."

Other college towns have fared better.

Both Bloomington and Normal, home of Illinois State University, registered modest population growth last decade.

Champaign and Urbana, which share the state's flagship university, saw a net increase in population — with the former's robust growth offsetting the latter's loss.

In the case of Bloomington-Normal, a more diversified economy that includes longstanding major employers like State Farm and Country Financial as well as encouraging upstarts like Rivian has helped insulate the Twin Cities from issues that plague other college towns.

"With the continued increase in development, real estate growth and projects that are bringing jobs to town, it’s not a surprise that people continue to move to Bloomington," city spokeswoman Katherine Murphy told The Pantagraph in August 2021.

In Champaign-Urbana, the continued growth of the University of Illinois, which recorded its largest enrollment ever last year at 56,299, has fueled the overall growth of the region.

"It's a little bit of a different environment for us versus the big institution 40 miles up the road," said Charleston city manager Scott Smith.

Indeed, in communities heavily dependent on universities experiencing an enrollment decline as well a pandemic-induced reduction in the time students spend on campus, are struggling.

Smith estimated that Charleston's population decline would cost the city about $900,000 annually from the local government distributive fund, which is the share of state income tax revenue shared with cities and counties. The amount given to each local government depends on size.

Though federal COVID-19 stimulus funds and better-than-expected revenues have temporarily flushed the city's coffers with cash, Smith said the city's census number will have a more lasting, negative impact.

"We're gonna have to find new revenue streams, we're gonna have to be creative," he said. "We're gonna have to cut some corners, we're gonna have to cut expenses. We have to cut personnel. Who knows?"

In Macomb, Inman said they have been "making budgetary adjustments for years in anticipation" of population drop, such as reducing the city's workforce through attrition. He estimates about an annual $500,000 to $700,000 hit to the city's budget.

But even the best-laid plans will have to be adjusted as the city predicted a population of around 16,000, which ended up being about 1,000 off the census count.

Bill Nicklas, city manager of DeKalb, estimated an annual loss from state income tax, motor fuel tax and other shared revenues could be $1.9 million annually.

"In economic terms, population is an important factor for municipal revenue forecasting," he said.

Williams, the Carbondale city manager, said the city would lose about $800,000 in shared tax revenue with the population loss. But that's not even the "biggest consequence," he said.

The Southern Illinois city is in danger of losing its "Home Rule" status, which is granted automatically to municipalities with a population greater than 25,000. Those under that threshold must receive it through a referendum.

"Home Rule" essentially grants municipalities much broader authority to impose taxes and regulations.

If Carbondale voters fail to approve "Home Rule" at the ballot this November, the city could be cut off from key revenue sources such as local taxes on food and beverage, liquor and cigarettes.

But even more importantly, it would take away key regulatory powers, such as the ability to require rental property owners to register with the city and making their units available for inspection once every three years.

"In a college town, we're 70% rental," he said. "So you could probably imagine how important it is to us. If we lose 'Home Rule,' we would not be able to have that same style of special program."

Special Census?

In a sense, the 2020 U.S. Census came at the worst possible time for college towns. Census Day is officially April 1, with respondents expected to tell the government where they are living as of that day.

With COVID-induced shutdowns commencing in mid-March, most college students were not on campus.

To help offset this, the U.S. Census Bureau in March 2020 first allowed universities to partake in its Group Quarters Operation, which allowed all students living in university-owned housing to be automatically counted.

