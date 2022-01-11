Watch now: Chicago school students return to class Wednesday

Chicago Public Schools students — at least those not in COVID-19 quarantine — will head back to class Wednesday after the resolution of another dispute between the district and the Chicago Teachers Union that prompted four canceled school days.

But as Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CTU leaders traded insults leading up to, and even after, the announcement of an agreement late Monday, CPS’ Mount Greenwood Elementary School was already open for business.

Monday morning, with temperatures in the teens, bundled children arrived at the school holding the hands of parents, grandparents and adults trying not to slip on icy patches on the ground.

Almost every other CPS school was entering its fourth day of canceled classes. And while nearly 160 schools offered some in-person activities Monday, only three provided full instruction, according to CPS CEO Pedro Martinez.

Mount Greenwood officials had told families last week it would be open Monday because nearly all staffers had been showing up, despite the CTU work action that has transpired. More than 70% of union members endorsed a resolution to refuse in-person teaching without expanded COVID-19 mitigation measures. The action was called off late Monday after the sides reached their reopening agreement.

Aside from teachers apparently willing to go against the union resolution, Mount Greenwood has also benefited from few COVID-19 disruptions. While overall numbers have surged to record levels in CPS and Chicago recently with the spread of the omicron variant, Mount Greenwood reported just six cases last fall, according to CPS data, and since Dec. 4 has never had more than six people in quarantine at one time.

On Monday, Elise Simcox walked up to the school hand in hand with her kindergartner to drop her off. Having grown up in a union household with a mother and sister who are teachers, the drop-off seemed a bit wrong to her while CTU conversations continue. She was curious how many students would show up.

“It’s mixed feelings for me. I don’t want the teachers to feel like I just need a babysitter and I’m just dumping my kid off. But they’re also telling us they’re going to resume academics today,” she said.

Staff members were out in front of the school receiving and greeting students who were getting hugs from parents, many of whom were pulling to the curb just long enough for their child to disembark and be ushered into the building by teachers.

Other parents were less conflicted about the back and forth of the labor dispute and more centered on the continuity of education for youth. A parent who wished to remain anonymous said she’s excited that the kids are learning in-person at Mount Greenwood and they need to remain so.

She said it was stressful following the union conflict and waiting to see if there would be a return to remote learning or if school would be canceled.

“I don’t think it’s great for the kids to not have the consistency,” she said. “I think this is one place they go to — no matter where you’re from ... school is a place of consistency for kids, a place for social and emotional learning, where they need to be instead of at home. I understand the teachers’ concern about health and safety and if you’re in school, you’re short-staffed. I think (school closures are) one of those things that needs to happen on an as-needed basis and that’s something that needs to come from the top of CPS. Principals have been in the spotlight to have to make those calls and it can change overnight, whether they’re closing or not.”

Mount Greenwood is located in the Far Southwest Side area that shares its name, is surrounded by suburbs on three sides and is known for the dense number of Chicago workers who live there, including many Chicago firefighters and police officers. It’s been noted to be more politically conservative community than the city as a whole. According to the city’s COVID-19 vaccine site, over 72% of the population within the 60655 Zip code, of which Mount Greenwood is a part of, have completed the vaccine series. The school’s state report card shows the school’s student population is less diverse than the district overall.

It’s that community that Mount Greenwood Elementary parent and Beverly resident says in-person schooling is helping.

Neka White’s daughter is in pre-kindergarten and says the continuity of in-person learning is for the betterment of the community.

“It’s a good thing for the kids that need to be learning,” she said. “I think it’s really good to continue with their education, but I can also understand that it can frustrate the teacher’s union, that they’re not in unison.”

Attempts to reach Mount Greenwood’s school administration were unsuccessful.

