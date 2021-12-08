Watch now: Catch a view of Venus in the night sky
A week after Thanksgiving, Illinois on Thursday reported this year’s highest daily total of new coronavirus cases, while COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen higher than any point since last winter.
A state task force this week seized millions of dollars’ worth of goods stolen from retailers in what Attorney General Kwame Raoul described as an organized retail crime operation.
A St. Louis second-grader wanted to show off his parents' loaded pistol at recess; two days earlier, a boy in kindergarten mistakenly left home with the wrong backpack and brought his dad's gun to school.
Steve Waithe, 28, of Chicago, is scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston on Dec. 9, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
An attorney for Jussie Smollett said in court that the judge presiding over the case had lunged at her while attorneys huddled in a sidebar.
An email to the company seeking comment was not immediately returned.
Jussie Smollett took the witness stand Monday at his trial where he is facing charges accusing him of staging a racist, anti-gay attack on himself and lying to Chicago police about it.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the congressional redistricting map into law last week, cementing a Democratic gerrymander that the party hopes will give them a 14-3 advantage over Republicans in the state delegation.
When writer Allison Robicelli posted a long tweet thread from O’Hare International Airport after missing her connecting flight, many would have expected complaints. But that's not what happened.
Protesters chanted “Let them play!” as public health officials tried to speak at the protest.