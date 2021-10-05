Watch now: Biden’s HUD secretary visits Chicago as eviction moratorium ends

Two days after Illinois’ eviction moratorium expired, Joe Biden’s secretary of housing and urban development was in Chicago to promote the president’s “Build Back Better” agenda and tout city and state housing efforts.

HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge appeared with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Tuesday morning at Casa Queretaro, an affordable housing development in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the West Side.

It was the latest example of the Biden administration looking to friendly officials in Democratic-controlled Illinois to help push for an agenda that’s been caught up in a standoff between the party’s liberal and moderate wings. Biden is scheduled to come to town Thursday to promote his COVID-19 vaccine mandate after canceling a scheduled visit last week.

“It’s pleasure to be here because we’re in a place where people are doing it right,” Fudge said.

Despite the congratulatory rhetoric, city officials acknowledged earlier this year that Chicago is about 120,000 affordable housing units short of what it needs to meet demand.

“We have significant challenges in the city around affordable housing,” Lightfoot said Tuesday, pointing to her own neighborhood, Logan Square, where the has been “significant displacement” as a result of development in recent decades.

Passage of Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 billion spending package that reflects his broader social and economic agenda would “exponentially increase the opportunities for us to present good, solid affordable housing options for families,” Lightfoot said.

While that package is the subject of tense negotiations among Democrats in Washington, an early piece of the Biden agenda already is helping thousands of Illinois residents stay in their homes, Pritzker said.

The state has distributed $443 million in rental assistance, with 56,000 landlords and tenants benefiting from the aid provided through Biden’s American Rescue Plan coronavirus relief package, Pritzker said. That comes as the governor on Sunday ended the statewide moratorium on evictions that’s been in place since early in the pandemic.

“We’ve done such a good job … and we’re so far ahead of other states that we’re now able to ask the federal government to redistribute dollars that are unused from other states,” Pritzker said.

In suburban Cook County, residents now have another chance to apply for COVID-19 rental assistance thanks to an additional $75 million in federal stimulus relief, officials announced. Eligible residents can apply here through Oct. 29.

“Issues such as evictions, foreclosures and unresolved debt can have a long lasting and negative impact on a person’s future,” Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said in a news conference Friday. “And we believe that government has a special responsibility to provide solutions in this moment more than ever.”

Applicants must live in suburban Cook County and earn no more than $52,200 for a single-person household or $74,550 for a family of four. They must prove financial hardship during the pandemic, such as losing income, working fewer hours or being furloughed. Other qualifications can be losing work because of child care, risk of infection or other costs from COVID-19.

Public housing residents and those with housing choice vouchers are eligible, and landlords can apply on behalf of tenants. Priority will be given to renters facing eviction or living in a household with at least one person unemployed for at least 90 days before the application submission. Those who pay more than half their income in rent or live in crowded situations will also see their applications processed sooner.

As part of the application process, both renters and landlords will need to provide documentation — which Preckwinkle acknowledged will require a “different approach” should the latter be considering eviction.

“While the eviction moratorium is set to expire soon, we would like to encourage landlords to consider a different approach and use these resources as a bridge to resolution,” Preckwinkle said.

Pritzker’s pandemic-prompted eviction moratorium expired Sunday.

The rental assistance can pay for up to 18 months of expenses, whether from the past or future. During the county’s previous round of relief announced in March, almost 8,000 residents, or 84% of applicants, ended up receiving aid. The average payment was about $8,800.

“We recognize that these times are very difficult, and the effects of the pandemic are not going away as fast as we had hoped,” Cook County economic development bureau chief Xochitl Flores said. “So we are continuing to deploy resources.”

