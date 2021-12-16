Watch now: At least 5 dead in powerful storm system

LINCOLN — At least five people died as a powerful and extremely unusual storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures, spawning hurricane-force winds and possible tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota.

High winds knocked out power across Central Illinois Wednesday night and Thursday morning, but no major damage was reported.

A steady wind of 28 mph was blowing at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, where the temperature was 61 degrees, at about 5 a.m. Wednesday’s high reached a record 66 degrees.

“It was very impressive,” said Rich Otto, a forecaster with the U.S. Weather Prediction Center. “I cannot recall a system like this in recent memory."

Damage was reported from New Mexico to Minnesota from the winds that caused more widespread damage than the tornadoes the storm spawned. Aircraft were damaged and a radio tower collapsed in New Mexico, power lines were downed throughout the region, there were numerous reports of toppled trees and roofs being ripped off buildings, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

A semitrailer struck by high winds rolled onto its side on southbound U.S. Highway 151 in eastern Iowa on Wednesday evening as severe weather moved through the area, killing the driver, the Iowa State Patrol said.

In southeastern Minnesota, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee Rossman said a 65-year-old man was killed Wednesday night when a 40-foot tree blew onto him outside his home. In southwestern Kansas, blinding dust kicked up by the storms Wednesday led to two separate crashes that killed three people, Kansas Highway Patrol trooper Mike Racy said.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service had warned wind gusts could be in excess of 60 mph when record-breaking warmth during the day gave way to a powerful cold front blasting in from the west.

Peoria on Wednesday registered a record high at 69 degrees. The previous record temperature of 63 degrees was set in 1971. Other highs reported Wednesday were 63 degrees in Bloomington, 65 degrees in Decatur and 64 degrees in Mattoon.

The Illinois Department of Transportation warned motorists to use caution on Thursday.

Ameren reported 1,636 customers without power as of 10 a.m. Thursday.

The system came on the heels of devastating tornadoes last weekend that cut a path through states including Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Illinois and Kentucky, killing more than 85 people.

The unusually warm temperatures on Wednesday were due in part to record high ocean temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico, which wouldn’t have happened without global warming, said Jeff Masters, a Yale Climate Connections meteorologist who cofounded Weather Underground.

Bloomberg News, the Associated Press and the Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.

