Watch now: Amazon site victims identified

EDWARDSVILLE — Authorities have released the names of six people, ranging in age from 26 to 62, killed in Friday's collapse of an Amazon facility in Edwardsville.

Early Sunday, Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn and Edwardsville officials said the six fatalities in the building collapse include:

—Clayton Lynn Cope, 29, of Alton

—Kevin D. Dickey, 62, of Carlyle

—Etheria S. Hebb, 34, of St. Louis

—Austin J. McEwen, 26, of Edwardsville

—Deandre S. Morrow, 28, of St. Louis

—Larry E. Virden, 46, of Collinsville.

At about 8:35 p.m. Friday, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF3 tornado approaching from the west touched down at 3077 Gateway Commerce Center Drive East, causing significant damage to an Amazon facility.

Arriving firefighters found that about 150 yards of the building had collapsed, with multiple reports of people being injured and deceased.

On Saturday evening, Gov. J.B. Pritzer came to Edwardsville to speak with local officials and to confirm that six people had died in a "great tragedy." At the media briefing, local and state officials said work at the Amazon site had transitioned from a rescue to a recovery.

On Sunday morning, search efforts continued at the site to ensure there were no additional victims. Representatives from Amazon also were on-site and assisting with the search process.

City officials said the Edwardsville Fire Department was working to clear debris from the site and coordinating with Amazon representatives to account for all of its personnel.

People wishing to report a relative who may be missing from the incident have been asked to contact Edwardsville Police at 618-656-2131. Information regarding any missing persons will be gathered and directed to the coroner's office, who will coordinate efforts to locate and account for anyone still believed missing.

On Sunday, Nonn said five of the six storm victims have been released to funeral homes, with the sixth victim scheduled to be released. He said his staff has spoken with representatives from each of the affected families about the identities and the preliminary findings on the cause of their deaths.

City officials on Sunday also said any residents who had significant damage to their homes or property should contact the United Way by calling 211. A United Way representative will take their information and direct it to the proper authorities.

"As always, we would like to remind residents to be on the lookout for scammers and only use reputable contractors' for debris cleanup and storm damage repairs," city officials said in a released statement.

City officials also stressed their appreciation for the outpouring of assistance and support from the community. They said people wishing to make a donation of any sort should contact the Salvation Army or American Red Cross.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0