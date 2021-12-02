Watch now: $94 million being spent on Illinois airports

 Skip to main content
MOLINE — State officials have announced $94 million in capital funding for Illinois airports.

The funding is through the Rebuild Illinois capital program. A total of $33.2 billion is being spent over six years on roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations. 

Ninety-six aviation projects are being funded, including:  

  • Quad Cities International Airport, $3.3 million for entrance road realignment, $2.3 million for aircraft parking expansion.
  • Taylorville Municipal Airport, $1.4 million for runway rehabilitation.
  • Vermilion Regional Airport, $500,000 for perimeter fence, $350,000 for entrance road rehabilitation.
  • Shelby County Airport, $460,000 toward hangar construction.
  • Effingham County Memorial Airport, $3.5 million for runway extension, $1.5 million for taxiway extension.
  • Crawford County Airport, $4.9 million for new taxiway.
  • Pekin Municipal Airport, $1.05 million for T-hangar pavement and access road construction, $800,000 to replace fuel system.
  • St. Louis Downtown Airport, $5 million for ramp and taxiway access from airfield as well as noise and jet blast mitigation.
  • Southern Illinois Airport, $835,000 for apron expansion, $280,000 for road relocation.

