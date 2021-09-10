Watch now: 9/11 as seen by Central Illinoisans in D.C, New York

BLOOMINGTON — Matthew Lloyd knew what he was seeing as he walked with a stranger across a Virginia car dealership parking lot on Sept. 11, 2001.

As he walked across the parking lot toward a shuttle that he hoped would get him to work on Capitol Hill, he saw an airplane flying unusually low over his head — maybe 200 yards above.

No landing gear was deployed.

Lloyd, a Normal native working for a Texas congressman at the time, knew Washington, D.C., enough to know the plane wasn’t heading toward Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Instead, he knew it was heading toward the Pentagon — about a mile away from him.

“We looked at each other and we just said, ‘It’s going to hit the Pentagon,” Lloyd said.

He and the man — Lloyd said he still regrets not asking for his name or phone number — ran toward an open garage to see a better view.

“You literally felt the ground shake and my stomach just sank, and I came out of the garage and I looked and a mud-brown smoke was everywhere,” Lloyd said.

At that point, everything was “mass pandemonium," he said.

For many Central Illinois residents, the terror of 9/11 20 years ago Saturday was relayed via broadcasts and descriptions from a time zone away. For others, that day was something experienced firsthand, leaving memories still felt all these years later.

After the plane hit the Pentagon, Lloyd said, people were running around everywhere, trying to figure out what to do next.

Lloyd was thinking about his wife, Amy, who also worked for a congressman in a building across from the Capitol.

“I didn’t think anything of (the first plane hitting the World Trade Center) until I walked into the dealership and there’s the second plane, and then this one goes over my head, and so at that point it’s like, OK, what’s next? And of course, I’m thinking it’s got to be the Capitol,” Lloyd said.

He didn’t know how much his wife knew at the time or where she was.

“I was frantically trying to get ahold of her to tell her to get out,” Lloyd said.

But his phone calls to Amy did not connect.

“I felt like if I couldn’t be with her, I needed to be as close to her as I possibly could, because if there was an attack on the Capitol building or something, I wanted to be as close to the Capitol as I could to try and find her if the worst happened,” Lloyd said.

He ran back to his car, which he had dropped off at the dealership that morning for a minor repair, and headed to downtown Washington.

Lloyd’s car was “the only car on the road” going north into the city, while southbound traffic resembled “a massive exodus.”

He eventually met Amy at her chief of staff’s house on Capitol Hill and they spent the rest of that day watching the news at a friend’s house near their home.

Right away, security presence was enhanced immensely and remained for days.

“I remember the first day back and I drove to the garage and everybody’s car was immediately searched,” Lloyd said, adding that lines to the parking garage were blocks long. “The Capitol police had long-gun rifles. There were concrete barricades that were immediately erected around the Capitol and all the major buildings.”

A couple years after Sept. 11, 2001, Lloyd was moved to write an essay detailing his experience from that day.

“Sept. 11 was something that kind of forever changed our outlook on life and work and everything,” Lloyd said. “It was one of those seminal events that just changed the entire trajectory of the country and us personally.”

Nearly 20 years later, he and his wife have taken their 15-year-old daughter and 13-year-old son to the ground zero memorial in New York and to the Flight 93 memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

“We want them to have that perspective and to try and truly understand what happened that day,” said Lloyd.

'There was a lot of pressure'

Former state and U.S. Rep. Thomas Ewing of Pontiac was nearly nine months into his retirement when he stood watching the second plane fly into the World Trade Center and later the Pentagon.

Several states away in Illinois, serving on the board of directors for a local bank, Ewing said of the attack, "It was very difficult to get your head around something like that happening."

"When America was pretty much at peace and then to have that kind of an attack which was so devastating and took so many lives, it changed our world," said Ewing.

Ewing recalled in the weeks and months following the immense pressure growing for the government to respond and track down the perpetrators.

For the country to respond and invade Iraq and Afghanistan in a war to fight terrorism, Ewing knew it would take a vote from Congress to approve such action. For him, he was glad in some ways that he had retired by that point.

The vote, he said, would have been difficult because of his "concerns about that being the best method" to respond to the attack. The events that unfolded on 9/11 certainly warranted a response, Ewing said.

But, he wasn't sold on the idea of military action and a war.

"I was afraid that our decisions to go into Iraq and Afghanistan were based on emotion, when in fact it hadn't been that long when we had extricated ourselves from Vietnam," Ewing said. "In some ways I was glad that I didn't have to vote on that because there would have been a great deal of pressure to vote to approve those wars."

Twenty years later, he reflected on the war and the government's recent decision to pull all U.S. troops out of Afghanistan. He said while it was "obvious" his former colleagues in Congress didn't agree with him back in 2001, within a few years, people's opinions began to change.

He said, "People realized maybe it wasn't the best way to go."

'Everyone was in shock'

Shortly after returning from studying abroad, Joyce Hughes remembers waking up the morning of 9/11 to dozens of sirens throughout lower Manhattan.

A graduate student at New York University, Hughes, who grew up in Normal, was emailing a friend in London about the commotion. That's when her friend told her to turn on the TV.

Though she didn't have a TV, Hughes said she turned on the radio, which was playing "The Howard Stern Show." What she thought was a weird joke she came to realize was a reality as she raced up the stairs to the roof of her building for a better view of the city.

"At that time, both towers were on fire; they hadn't collapsed yet," Hughes recalled. "I got there about two minutes before the first one came down."

It wasn't until later that she realized she had most likely heard the first plane hit the World Trade Center, and then the subsequent explosions.

"It sounded very distant and big," she said, adding she thought she'd have to look for a newspaper report on what happened later. "I thought maybe a manhole blew or something."

Before the second tower fell, Hughes made two phone calls: One to her mother, and a second to The Pantagraph to speak with her father, a former employee.

She left a message for both, just to let them know she was safe and nowhere near where the attack had occurred. She returned to the roof of her apartment building just minutes later to see the second tower collapse.

"I remember taking a photo of one tower still standing," said Hughes. "At the time, nobody knew what was going on, and it didn't actually occur to me that the other one would fall."

Hughes watched the towers burn while standing on the roof with her neighbors. She remembered how everyone was in shock, hoping the firefighters on the ground could make it in time to get people out of the towers.

"Before the tower fell, I hoped the firefighters could get in, get people out," she said. "There was just no thought that it would get any worse than what we were seeing. But, at that time everyone knew the Pentagon had been attacked ... It was just a lot of watching and waiting."

In the weeks following the attack, Hughes remembers seeing flyers and posters around the city and subway stations for missing persons. Certain areas were blockaded and it was difficult to travel to the site of the former World Trade Center, but people found ways to memorialize and pay tribute.

Thinking of her recent travels to India, Hughes wrote an opinion piece for The Pantagraph about airport security. Looking back, she said America was far behind other countries in terms of airport security and there was a sense that the country needed to catch up.

In today's world, airport security has "become so much a part of our lives," she said, but what she has found most surprising is the increase in other types of security, such as cybersecurity and constant camera surveillance.

"I don't know if people saw that coming as much," she said, adding that back then, people also wanted to see the country find who was responsible for the attack.

"There was a lot of unity," Hughes said. "Once it became clear who was responsible and the politics started entering it, it started to get messy."

"I think a lot got lumped into fighting terrorism. I think a lot slid by under that umbrella."

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

