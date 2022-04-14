Wanted: Donor with $50M to help halt closing of Lincoln College in central Illinois. Deadline: Now.

LINCOLN — The point of no return for Lincoln College will arrive within days, and when it does, the bad news will be final: After 157 years, this small liberal arts school named after Illinois’ most illustrious son will close.

Unless, that is, someone comes forward with $50 million.

That’s what President David Gerlach says is necessary to secure the future of the predominantly Black institution, which has seen its finances devastated by the pandemic and a ransomware attack. If such a hefty donation doesn’t come soon, he said, the college’s fate will be sealed.

Raising so much so fast seems impossible — a GoFundMe campaign with a goal of $20 million had tallied just $130 as of Wednesday — but some students still believe. They’re flooding social channels with heart-tugging testimonials, cold-calling foundations and hitting up alumni they think could help, though the effort has yet to bear much fruit.

“It’s getting very tough,” said student government president Klaudia Blaszczyk, who is helping to lead the campaign. “People are giving up. We’re still waiting for that amazing donor but it’s definitely not getting easier.”

Lincoln College is hardly alone in its difficulties. In recent years, 27 Illinois colleges, branch campuses and professional schools have closed, according to the Illinois Board of Higher Education. Thirteen more are on a federal watch list that can signal financial trouble.

Ohio University professor Richard Vedder, who studies the economics of education, said many colleges and universities nationwide are suffering. Young people are questioning whether higher education — and the debt it often entails — is still the best route to financial stability, especially when it comes to schools that aren’t elite institutions.

“The ones that are really on the margins, I expect more of them to fail in the next few years,” he said.

Some who work at Lincoln College, though, say too much is at stake to give up.

Annette Roter, who teaches organizational leadership, said some students come to campus from dangerous neighborhoods, group homes or households afflicted by addiction. The school helps them improve their lives, Roter said, and if it closes, they could be set back on a dangerous path.

“These kids, this is the first time where somebody believes in them,” she said. “That’s why it’s hard for us to walk away.”

Progress, then disaster

Lincoln College, named after President Abraham Lincoln, was founded in the small town that also bears his name just a few months before his assassination in 1865. When the Great Depression took hold, it became a junior college, offering degrees that could be achieved in two years.

In time, its student body came to be about 44% Black. That, along with a high proportion of students needing financial aid, gave it the federal status of a predominantly Black institution, making it eligible for small grants.

Gerlach said when he was named president in 2015, he persuaded the board to go back to four-year degrees, believing Lincoln couldn’t compete with cheaper community colleges. The change brought a boost in enrollment, but financial pressure remained: Lincoln consistently spent more than it brought in, and tax documents show its $38 million endowment was halved within a few years.

Still, Gerlach said he thought the college was headed in the right direction. In 2019, 756 full-time students enrolled, most of them from the Chicago and St. Louis areas, along with some who lived locally and others who came from overseas. So many arrived that the residence halls couldn’t hold them all.

But the promise of that fall quickly faded. The Chicago Public Schools teachers’ strike cost the school valuable time in one of its most fertile recruiting areas. The pandemic arrived a few months later, and by the fall of 2020, enrollment had dropped to about 630.

That’s where it was last fall, too. Then, in December, the final blow landed.

The college’s computer system became the target of a ransomware attack originating in Iran, Gerlach said. The school had to pay to regain access — Gerlach wouldn’t specify the figure but said it was under $100,000 — and it took months to fully restore the system.

When that happened, Gerlach said, school officials were finally able to project enrollment for the 2022-23 school year and made a jarring discovery: Instead of the increase they had expected, the number of students would once more remain flat.

“Fairly instantly I knew that would not be enough to sustain us,” he said.

In late March, he gathered the students in the school gymnasium and told them the college would close by May 13. Students interviewed by the Tribune said they had no idea the school was on such thin ice.

“I was entirely shocked,” said Alexa Redd, a freshman from Lincoln. “I couldn’t believe it. How could the same college that survived the Great Depression and the Spanish Flu crumble because of COVID and a cyberattack? It just didn’t make any sense.”

Hunting for an angel

Gerlach left open the possibility of an “angel donor” coming to the rescue, though he said only a gift on the order of $50 million could keep the school going. Anything less would just delay the reckoning for a few years, he said.

Some students nonetheless accepted the challenge. Redd contacted wealthy foundations, while others reached out to alumni with a social media campaign dubbed “I Bleed Purple” — one of the school’s colors — that features students telling their stories through Facebook videos.

One is Kareem Burnett, a sophomore from Chicago’s West Side who is studying to become a sports broadcaster. He talked in his video about surviving violent city streets to make it to Lincoln’s bucolic campus, and in an interview with the Tribune said he treasured the opportunities the school had provided.

“(The shutdown) is definitely leaving me with an empty kind of feeling,” he said. “I planned on spending the next two years of my life here. I’m confused about what’s going to come next.”

Miguel Reyes, a senior from Puerto Rico, said students are reaching out to celebrities and influencers, trying to give them a sense of what is on the line.

“This place has something that catches you,” he said. “It just feels magical. If people were to experience what we have experienced, they would understand. This is a place where a lot of people found themselves.”

Those involved say they know their work is probably in vain, especially given the tight deadline. On Thursday, dozens of schools will come to the campus to help students transfer. (Reyes said the search for a new academic home is the only subject of discussion in the cafeteria.) The day after that, Lincoln will begin to withdraw from the federal student aid program.

Despite the foreboding odds, business professor Scott Raper, who is advising the students, said the struggle has been worthwhile.

“This is probably the richest learning experience they can have,” he said. “It’s unfortunate why it’s happening, but if they carry forward the persistence and devotion, it’ll make them that much more successful wherever they land.”

Resignation and hope

Meanwhile, life on the campus of red brick buildings goes on. On Tuesday, Raper lectured about negligence, liability and the fine print of contracts in his business law class. Two guys cued up a game of NBA 2K in the student center. Softball players cheered and chanted in the dugout when their teammates came to the plate.

You wouldn’t have realized anything was wrong until you noticed all the posters adorned with the hashtag #SaveLincolnCollege. Or until you started talking with students.

Some were still in shock, unable to plot their next move. International students fretted about their visas. Many said it was a challenge to try to learn with the shadow hanging over the school.

“You have to really dig deep to want to go to class and make it feel like it’s worth something,” said Summer Loyd, a junior from Chicago. “It feels like there’s no point in continuing.”

Others had already made their post-Lincoln plans. Ke’Shawn Hess, a junior from Peoria, said he’s going to take a year off to start a slushie and milkshake business in his hometown.

Yet even he bore a sliver of hope that this won’t be the end.

“Something as huge as this, a lot of people would just fall off, but I know a lot of kids are really resilient,” he said. “We’re all hands on deck. Some kids are taking it as it is but other kids are trying to fight for everything.”

