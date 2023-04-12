CHICAGO — Walmart is closing half of its stores in Chicago, citing financial losses that have topped tens of millions of dollars.

In its announcement, Walmart officials said the closures come after a series of meetings with Chicago officials to try and save the stores.

“As we looked for solutions, it became even more clear that for these stores, there was nothing leaders could do to help get us to the point where they would be profitable,” the company said in a press release.

“These stores lose tens of millions of dollars a year, and their annual losses nearly doubled in just the last five years. The remaining four Chicago stores continue to face the same business difficulties, but we think this decision gives us the best chance to help keep them open and serving the community,” Walmart said.

The company had tried several strategies through the years to improve business performance at the locations, it said, including building smaller stores, offering more localized products and offering services beyond traditional retail.

“We have invested hundreds of millions of dollars in the city, including $70 million in the last couple years to upgrade our stores and build two new Walmart Health facilities and a Walmart Academy training center,” Walmart’s release said. “It was hoped that these investments would help improve our stores’ performance. Unfortunately, these efforts have not materially improved the fundamental business challenges our stores are facing.”

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she was “incredibly disappointed” with the news of the closures.

“All communities in Chicago should have access to essential goods and services,” Lightfoot said. “Unceremoniously abandoning these neighborhoods will create barriers to basic needs for thousands of residents. I call on Walmart to ensure that these soon-to-be-closed stores are repurposed with significant community engagement so they can find a new use to serve their neighborhoods.”

Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson said the closures will leave a “void in the communities they serve.”

“These stores, especially the locations in communities that have historically lacked options for grocery stores and pharmacies, served as a crucial lifeline for communities to obtain fresh, affordable produce. We are committed to identifying ways to fill the gaps these closures will leave in neighborhoods.”

The following stores will close to the public by Sunday, April 16:

No. 5781 Chatham Supercenter, the Walmart Health center, and the Walmart Academy, 8431 S. Stewart Ave.

No. 3166 Kenwood Neighborhood Market, 4720 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

No. 5645 Lakeview Neighborhood Market, 2844 N. Broadway St.

No. 5646 Little Village Neighborhood Market, 2551 W. Cermak Road

Additionally, Walmart had previously announced it will close two stores in suburban Chicago — one in Homewood and one in Plainfield — along with a Walmart pickup location in Lincolnwood.

