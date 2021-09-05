 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical top story

Visitor center at Chicago's first national monument opens

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — Years in the making, the visitor center and state historic site grounds at the Pullman National Monument have officially opened to the public.

Chicago's first national monument marks the site where Pullman passenger railroad cars were built; employees lived nearby in the neighborhood on the city's South Side Side. The sprawling Pullman company factory closed in 1982. The National Park Services' visitor center features exhibits on worker demonstrations that helped plant the seeds of the modern labor movement. For instance, Black railroad workers won a significant labor agreement in the 1930s that helped lead to worker protections.

Abraham Lincoln Museum digitizing thousands of rare images

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Robert Bushwaller, a Historic Pullman Foundation board member, was encouraged by the crowd on Saturday. Some drove vintage cars to mark the opening day during the Labor Day weekend.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker celebrates legislation that aims to increase the equitable access to digital education for all Illinois students.

"The public support has been better than expected," Bushwaller told the Chicago Sun-Times. "The turnout is tremendous. They remember so much from how it used to be and want to see if it still tasted that way, and they've been satisfied."

Former President Barack Obama designated the factory and surrounding area a national monument in 2015. Restoration and revitalization at the site has been ongoing for years.

People are also reading…

Photos: Illinois lawmakers' special session

Lawmakers returned for a one-day special session Tuesday to adjust district boundaries to reflect updated 2020 U.S. Census data and to try to reach compromise on an energy bill.

1 of 16
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Find your relationship with plants at the Autumnal Festival in Normal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News