Visitations held for Illinois natives who died at Astroworld concert

Two Illinois natives killed Nov. 5 at the Astroworld Festival in Houston are being remembered.

Visitation for Franco C. Patino, 21, of Naperville, was Saturday in Naperville.

A memorial Mass will be at 2 p.m. Nov. 20 at Holy Spirit Catholic Community Church, 2003 Hassert Blvd., Naperville. Interment is private.

He is survived by his parents, Julio and Teresita, and brothers, Cesar and Julio Jr.

A 2018 graduate of Neuqua Valley, Patino was born on Feb. 25, 2000, in Melrose Park.

Patino was a senior University of Dayton in Ohio, studying mechanical engineering technology major with a minor in human movement.

Visitation for Jacob "Jake" Edward Jurinek, 20, of Naperville, was Sunday at the same funeral home.

A memorial Mass is scheduled at 10 a.m. Nov. 20 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 8404 S. Cass Ave., Darien. Interment is private.

A 2019 graduate of Neuqua Valley, Jurinek was born Nov. 20, 2000. His is survived by his father, Ron; stepmother, Tammy Knor; and stepbrother, Devin Knor. He was preceded in death by his mother, Alison Jurinek.

He was a junior at Southern Illinois University, where he was pursuing a career in art and media.

Memorials in honor of his mother may be made in Jurinek's name to the Edward Foundation — Oncology Department.

