Veterans Corner: 9/11 and A&A benefits

Sept. 11, 2021 (Patriot’s Day or 9/11) marks the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center Towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and the crash of United Airlines Flight 93 in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. We must never forget what ordinary people did on Sept. 11, 2001, and continue to do to this day. President Harry S. Truman said “America was not built on fear. America was built on courage, on imagination and on unbeatable determination to do the job at hand.”

There will be a local 9/11 observance ceremony at the Firemen’s Memorial at the northeast part of Bloomington’s Miller Park. The event will begin at noon with a flyover (weather permitting) of the memorial. The program will commence with the firefighter’s ceremony, followed by the police and ending with a flag folding and presentation, rifle salute by the American Legion Honor Guard, Taps and finally bagpipes. The public is encouraged to attend this event.

There will be a day-long event recognizing 9/11 at the Corn Crib baseball field. The Cities 92.9 radio station is providing support and promotion on its broadcasts for this event. The Corn Crib event will include opening ceremony flag posting by VFW Post 454 and other events all day long on 9/11. Local firemen, police and first responders will meet each other in great camaraderie in a day-long softball tournament. More details of the activities will be provided as 9/11 gets closer. The public is encouraged to come out and show our support and to help us never forget.

Wartime veterans and their surviving spouses, 65 years and older, may be entitled to a tax-free benefit called Aid and Attendance provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs. The A&A benefit applies to war-era veterans and their surviving spouses who require the regular attendance of another person to assist in at least two of the daily activities of living such as eating, bathing, dressing and undressing, transferring and the needs of nature. Additional eligibility requirements include having at least one of the following: having a permanent and total disability, receives Supplemental Security income, receives Social Security Disability insurance, resides in a nursing home. Financial requirements for A&A include net worth not exceeding $123,600, not including the applicant’s automobile, personal effects and residence.

Additionally, the VA uses a three-year lookback period to see if assets were sold below market value or gifted in a way to reduce net worth below the upper eligibility limit. For more information, visit Https://www.veteranaid.org/aid-and-attendance-eligibility.php. Consult a Veterans Service Officer such as the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs for filing for this benefit. The local IDVA number is 1-309-827-5811.

Jerry Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.

