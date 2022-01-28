Van Dyke jurors offer mixed reaction to former police officer’s upcoming release from prison

It’s been more than three years since Jason Van Dyke’s jury signed the verdict forms that sent the former Chicago police officer to prison for the on-duty fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald.

With Van Dyke scheduled to be free from prison by Feb. 3 after serving nearly half of his 81-month sentence, three members of the historic panel who spoke to the Tribune offered mixed reactions to news of his anticipated release.

They noted the jury did not have a say in deciding Van Dyke’s punishment in the racially fraught case. The jurors agreed the panel reached a just verdict and they hope court-ordered police reforms in its aftermath will be its true legacy.

And each said they often think about the tragic circumstances that brought them together.

“I think about it quite a bit,” said juror Will Harpest, 73, a retired elementary schoolteacher who lives in Chicago. “It was a huge event for me, just the intensity of the weight of knowing what all the issues were and the need to be fair.”

On Oct. 5, 2018, after about 7½ hours of discussions over two days, the panel found Van Dyke guilty of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery — one for each bullet that hit McDonald’s body as the teen walked away from officers while ignoring commands to drop a knife.

The Cook County jury rejected the prosecution’s request for a first-degree murder conviction. Members also acquitted Van Dyke of official misconduct, reasoning that as a police officer he had the right to use his weapon.

Graphic police dashboard camera footage released more than a year after the fatal shooting riled the city, exacerbating the already fraught relationship between Chicago police and minority communities. It prompted a federal investigation of the Police Department that concluded officers routinely violated the civil rights of minorities.

Juror Charlene Cooke offered the strongest opinion in response to Van Dyke’s upcoming release. She said the three years, three months he has spent in prison “wasn’t even a slap on the wrist.”

“To me, it’s an insult to the jurors and the time we spent (during the trial),” said Cooke, a 63-year-old retired FedEx driver. “It’s an insult to the family, like Laquan McDonald meant nothing.”

While not explicitly mentioned during trial testimony, race inevitably hung over the proceedings with a white officer fatally shooting a Black teen. As the lone Black juror, Cooke said, she realized that the focus might be on her, so she was determined to give Van Dyke a fair shake.

She told the Tribune while the trial was a fair proceeding, in her opinion, the punishment does not fit the crime. Though jurors said they carefully followed legal instructions forbidding them from considering what sentence Van Dyke could face if convicted, Cooke later said she had hoped Van Dyke would serve at least 10 years.

She said McDonald’s family has received a life sentence of mourning the slain 17-year-old.

“There’s people who are given life for dealing drugs or robbery without hurting anyone,” Cooke said. “You shoot someone 16 times and you don’t even serve five years, really? I bet if it were me, they would have given me life. … The judicial system is all about who you are, which is sad. He got special treatment.”

Van Dyke testified he feared for his life and believed his actions were justified, but jurors found that belief unreasonable.

Now 43, Van Dyke is the first Chicago police officer in a half century to be found guilty of murder for an on-duty shooting. He was attacked by fellow inmates shortly after being transferred in 2019 from Illinois custody to a federal prison in Connecticut and has spent much of his sentence in solitary confinement for his safety, his lawyers have said.

Besides Cooke, four white women, three white men, three Hispanic women and one Asian man made up the jury. Harpest and Kathy Supplitt, the jury foreperson, said they are at peace with their verdict, the judge’s sentence and the fact Van Dyke will soon be free.

“As a jury, we did our job to give Jason Van Dyke a fair trial,” Harpest said. “The sentencing was not up to us and now he’s fulfilled that. He was in prison during COVID, which has got to be pretty horrendous. So, I think the man has served his sentence and needs to get on with his life.”

He and Supplitt said they do not agree with calls from some Chicago activists that the Justice Department pursue a civil rights case against Van Dyke in an effort to keep him behind bars.

“I’m sensitive to their frustration and anger but I just don’t know what it would achieve,” said Supplitt, a 62-year-old medical billing specialist from the northwest suburbs. “To just rip open this old sore again would be so hard for the families and the city.”

She noted McDonald’s great-uncle, the Rev. Marvin Hunter, who has served as the family’s main spokesman for years, has publicly said he and most of the family oppose a federal civil rights case.Regarding Van Dyke’s sentence, Supplitt said she assumed Judge Vincent Gaughan might mete out a punishment of six to 10 years, because six was the minimum for aggravated battery. She declined to question the judge’s sentencing decision.

“Rev. Hunter said they were looking for justice, not revenge and that speaks to me about how the family is looking at that,” Supplitt said. “So, I can live with this.”

Noting federal involvement earlier in the case, the three jurors who spoke to the Tribune agreed that the court-ordered police reforms included in the 2019 federal consent decree must be aggressively pursued.

“My hope is that from this tragic story for the McDonald and Van Dyke families that our city of Chicago and all of Cook County will continue to press forward on resolving issues of inequalities for all minorities, especially the youth in Black communities,” said Harpest, who specifically mentioned the need for more police training to safely de-escalate such confrontations.

Supplitt, the jury foreperson, recalled watching teens about McDonald’s age heading to school during her 90-minute commute into the city during the four-week trial.

“I’d kind of say a silent prayer that they’d have a better life than Laquan had,” she said. “I just hope that the consent decree and reforms are pursued aggressively and that both families and the city can heal. It was just a tragedy all around. There were no winners here. ... It’s time for the Van Dyke family to get on with their lives and I hope that Laquan’s family continues to heal.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0