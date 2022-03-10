Users of MyTax system for filing state returns will need ID number that is sent through the mail

CHICAGO - Illinois residents have been able to file their state income tax return through the Illinois Department of Revenue’s online filing system, MyTax Illinois, for almost a decade.

But there’s an added wrinkle this year. Those who don’t already have a registered account must apply for an ID number that is sent to them in the mail, a process that typically takes about a week, according to Revenue Department spokeswoman Maura Kownacki. In previous years, taxpayers could use MyTax without logging in and needing an ID number.

The extra red tape is an attempt to reduce fraud in Illinois tax filings, though there has been no breach of information within the department, she said. Protection against fraud has become a greater concern after identity thieves took advantage of the flood of unemployment claims during the pandemic.

Taxpayers have been able to use MyTax without a login since it went live for individual income tax filing on Sept. 30, 2013, Kownacki said. This year, to make an account, people need to select “Sign Up” on the MyTax homepage and follow the instructions to have their ID number sent to them in the mail.

Last year, about 180,000 people filed their Illinois income tax returns through MyTax — about 3% of the state’s 6.2 million taxpayers.

People who already have a registered MyTax account can file online as usual, and those filing their taxes through a third-party service such as TurboTax don’t need an ID number.

According to Kownacki, the department’s anti-fraud efforts over the past year have helped to prevent approximately $19 million in refunds from being claimed through a stolen identity, and stopped approximately $35 million worth of refunds from being issued to those who overstated refund claims.

While applying for an ID number could cause a delay, taxpayers can always request an extension on the traditional April 15 deadline to file their taxes, Kownacki said. The extended deadline this year is Oct. 17.

However, people should pay any balances due by April 18 to avoid late payment penalties and the department encourages people to file early and electronically, and use direct deposit, to get their refunds as fast and safely as possible, she said.

